Hunter Army Airfield runs to remember

Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | Soldiers walk to their vehicles after finishing the 9/11 Memorial Walk/Run 5k coordinated by The Fort Stewart/ Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services at Hunter Army Airfield, Sept. 11. The 9/11 Memorial Walk/Run 5k was done to honor and remember the lives lost on that day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil / 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga. — The Fort Stewart/ Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services hosted a 9/11 Memorial Walk/Run on Hunter Army Airfield, Sept. 11.



Things kicked off at 6:30 a.m. with opening remarks from HAAF lead fire inspector Wayne Reinhardt, one of the event coordinators.



“Seeing all these folks come out is outstanding,” Reinhardt said smiling.



The HAAF 5k was modeled off of a Tunnel to Towers run to honor firefighter Stephen Siller. He was one of the 343 firefighters lost on September 11, 2001.



“When Mr. Siller did the run with his 60 pounds of gear through the tunnels to the towers; we are trying to remember what he did because that was selfless service,” Reinhardt said.



The starting/finish line for the run was marked by two fire trucks with their ladders extended holding a large American flag. The participants ran or walked to the halfway point which was marked by a military police car.



The event allowed Soldiers who participated the opportunity to build unit esprit de corps while honoring the memory of September 11th.



“Every single one of the first responders were doing their best, which is what I think we should hold onto,” said Sgt. Kyle Findley, a Soldier assigned to 4th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. “They did their best, so we should do our best to remember them.”