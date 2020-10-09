Army Wellness Center satellite office opens for business on Hunter Army Airfield

Meeting and maintaining physical fitness standards, along with an overall high level of health and wellness are paramount to the success of all service members, regardless of rank or position.



The Army Wellness Center satellite office at Hunter Army Airfield held its grand opening Sept. 8. The facility is located at 212 Leonard Neal Street, across from the Child Development Center.



“Army Wellness Centers provide programs and services that improve and sustain health, performance, and readiness of the Total Army delivered by highly trained health professionals,” said Chase Reiss, a health educator at the AWC satellite office. “We address lifestyle changes in areas that affect both short-term and long-term health. We reach outside of the clinic walls and engage people in their ‘life space’- the places in which they live, work, relax, and rest.”



The new center offers a full range of programs and services including health screenings, metabolic testing, body composition measurement, weight and stress management, cardio, and a broad range of educational classes.



These services are free for all service members, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and Family members over the age of seventeen.



“This is a great resource for the community not only for weight-loss, but for your overall well-being,” said Sgt. Andrew McNeil, the first client at the new satellite office. “The staff is very welcoming and they encourage you to achieve your goals and provide you with the tools you need to reach those goals.”



Army Wellness Centers empower individuals to build, sustain and maintain their own good health.



“We are here to help in any facet that we can, and to support the health and well-being of Soldiers and Family members,” Reiss said. “We give concrete health education and guidance to help people become proactive about their health and meet their fitness and wellness goals.”



If you are interested in improving your general well-being and taking control of your health and fitness, call the Army Wellness Center at 912-767-4077 to make an appointment at the Hunter Army Airfield location.

