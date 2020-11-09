Fort Hamilton Hosts September 11th Commemoration Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | A September 11th Commemoration Ceremony was held to pay tribute and honor the memory...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A September 11th Commemoration Ceremony was held to pay tribute and honor the memory of nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 19 years ago during the tragic events on 11 September 2001, at the Community Club on Fort Hamilton, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2020. see less | View Image Page

Fort Hamilton hosted a September 11th Commemoration Ceremony at the Community Club here to pay tribute and honor the memory of nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 19 years ago during the tragic events on 11 September 2001, Sept. 10.



The ceremony started with a bagpipe playing of "Amazing Grace" by the Fire Department of New York Emerald Society Pipes and Drums followed by words from Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander and Capt. Jason Otaño, Army Reserves legal officer and General Counsel at the New York City Council.



"Today we formally honor and remember the sacrifice of thousands on and since September 11, 2001,” said Martin. “For so very many, this is the day of remembrance. For service members, first responders, family members, friends, I know we all can reach back in our memory and remember clearly the day that this occurred. It forever changed my life, and I know for most of you, it forever changed yours.”



Otaño, a Brooklyn native, is the proud son of fallen FDNY Firefighter Adolf Otaño, who served 28 years at Engine 202 in Red Hook, NY. Otaño shared a personal account of how those tragic events deeply affected him and his father. On the morning of September 11th, Otaño traveled to work via the subway. As his train reached the Manhattan Bridge, it made a sudden stop, and he saw through his left window that the North Tower had been hit.



"My thoughts immediately turned to my father, who eight years earlier had responded when a truck bomb had detonated below the North Tower of the World Trade Center," said Otaño. "This time, pops had been back home watching the coverage of the first tower being hit and he sprang into action. He jumped into his car and hopped on the belt parkway, and I can only imagine what was on his mind as he passed Fort Hamilton, making his way downtown. He sped to his firehouse in Red Hook, the home of Engine 202 and Ladder 101. The firehouse by then was empty, but he grabbed the keys to the spare utility truck, packed up his spare tools, and made his way to the World Trade Center. By the time he arrived at the scene, both towers were down, and seven members from his firehouse were lost in the rubble.”



Otaño continued, "I would not see my father again till the next morning. He already had cleaned up at the firehouse but he was still ashy faced. Nothing could wash off that look... I continue to envision my father passing through this spot [Fort Hamilton] as he made his way to the most dangerous place."



Following the speech, a wreath was laid by Col. Martin, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McCabe, Specialist Yocaly Castillo, NY Police Officer Laurie Caputo, and NY Firefighter Robert Stuart.



The ceremony concluded with a 21 gun salute, the playing of "Taps" by retired Specialist Jorge Lopez, National Guard 24th Civil Support Team, and a playing of "God Bless America" by Emerald Society Pipes and Drums.