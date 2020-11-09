Planning phases nearly complete on Fort McCoy’s 5-year business plan

Fort McCoy senior leaders are currently in phase four of developing the five-year Strategic Business Plan for fiscal years 2021-2025.



Phase four is the final development or planning phase of the Strategic Business Plan before it moves into phase five, which is implementation and reporting.



“Over the years, Fort McCoy has established a proven record of excellence for installation management,” states the Installation Management System Handbook.



Phase four includes the development of performance goals, enterprise performance measures, and action plans to guide the garrison leadership for the next five years.



Workforce feedback was solicited during phase two of the planning process, which covers the analysis of organizational strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.



The worker-generated input, which was gathered during anonymous surveys earlier in the year, helped the team develop its new strategic objectives.



While considering both internal and external feedback, Fort McCoy senior leaders have developed 40 performance goals, including improving installation infrastructure, increasing fire and emergency capabilities, expanding the customer training base, streamlining the hiring/on-boarding process, augmenting workforce development, expanding land and airspace access, improving internal and external communication, modernizing information technology capabilities, promoting and enhancing the Installation Management System, and embracing the 12 pillars of the Army Integrated Protection Program.



Another component is the offering of additional training on the Installation Management System and Strategic Business Plan to more employees.

Educating the workforce about the Strategic Business Plan is considered crucial to continuing Fort McCoy’s success.



“Through effective strategic planning and innovative installation management programs the garrison leadership will strive to make Fort McCoy the very best military reservation at which to train, work, and live,” the Installation Management System Handbook states.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and Resource Management Office.)

