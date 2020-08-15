104th Training Division (Leader Training) conducts change of responsibility ceremony

FORT KNOX, Kentucky - U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Neil J. Pierce took over responsibility from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. William C. Phipps as command sergeant major of the 104th Training Division in a ceremony held in the Waybur Theater Aug. 15.



Brig. Gen. Rodney J. Fischer, commanding general of the 104th, headquartered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, provided special remarks and welcomed members of the Pierce and Phipps families and personnel from the Division who were able to witness the ceremony virtually.



Fischer praised Phipps for his dedication and contribution while serving as command sergeant major.



"It's an honor to stand here today as the new Division Commander for this milestone in your career,” he said.



Phipps thanked his family, Soldiers and leaders for supporting him during his time as command sergeant major.



“It’s not about me, it’s about the Soldiers I had the honor to lead along the way. Without them I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “Without my family’s support and sacrifice, I wouldn’t be here.”



Pierce, in his remarks as incoming command sergeant major, thanked Phipps for his guidance during transition to his new job.



"It’s been an honor to serve with him and to know him the last eight years," he said.

