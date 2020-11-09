Newly Launched Naval Health Clinic Hawaii Website Improves Patient Experience

Photo By Macy Hinds | The Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) team and the Defense Health Agency are proud to...... read more read more Photo By Macy Hinds | The Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) team and the Defense Health Agency are proud to announce the launch of the brand new NHCH website! This new website can be found at https://nhchawaii.tricare.mil/ and contains many new features that will help provide better services to NHCH beneficiaries. see less | View Image Page

The Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH) team and the Defense Health Agency are proud to announce the launch of the brand new NHCH website! This new website can be found at https://nhchawaii.tricare.mil/ and contains many new features that will help provide better services to NHCH beneficiaries.

“Standardizing military hospital and clinic websites will help our patients across the Military Health System to access all of the information they need to manage their health care and their TRICARE benefit,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, DHA director. “This change will make it easier for our service members, retirees, and families to find the information they need to navigate and access health care information. As our service members and families move across the country and around the world, having a standard website will be one less thing they will have to learn at their new location.”

All military hospitals and clinic websites will move to the same, new platform. This means you will have the same, high quality web services from wherever you are around the world. Are you planning to move or going through a permanent change of station (PCS)? The standard website layout and features will make your transition easier. You won’t have to learn a new site after you PCS.

The new website is modern and user-friendly. It’s designed to make information faster and easier to find. And it includes tools and widgets to help you.



Improved Website Features



Using your local military hospital or clinic websites will be easier. Key features include:



• Standard look and feel.

• Ease of navigation.

• Up-to-date health care information.

• Local health services.

• Central TRICARE information.

• Easy to find data on quality, patient safety, and access.



As a one-stop-shop, you can easily get from your local military hospital or clinic website to the TRICARE website. You can access health and benefit information and updates at your local level and the national level.

The remaining military hospital and clinic websites will be moved throughout the rest of 2020. To learn more about these moves, visit: TRICARE.mil/MTFtransformation