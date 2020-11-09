Fort McCoy MSTC doing its part to help Soldiers stay prepared

Photo By Aimee Malone | Members of the 807th Medical Command of Salt Lake City, Utah, work on medical...... read more read more Photo By Aimee Malone | Members of the 807th Medical Command of Salt Lake City, Utah, work on medical mannequins while Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) staff members observe during a training scenario during the unit's 68W (combat medic specialist) refresher training Aug. 21 at Fort McCoy. The refresher training is conducted by the MSTC and counts toward the military occupational specialty's required annual training. see less | View Image Page

The Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) at Fort McCoy is doings its part in helping Soldiers build their skills and stay prepared for battle.



The 807th Medical Command, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, came to Fort McCoy in August to recertify its combat medic specialists.



First Lt. Grace Harrison with the 807th Medical Command said the training is essential for her unit and Soldiers. Combat medic specialists are required to complete 72 hours of continuing education in order to renew their licenses.



“The recertification ensures that Soldiers are always ready to go in case they’re deployed to the battlefield,” Harrison said. “By the end of August, we’ll have more than 100 medics who have been recertified and trained to save lives on the battlefield.”



Luis Illescas with the MSTC said he and the other staff members do their best to make the training as realistic as possible for the Soldiers.



They use medical mannequins that simulate breathing and bleeding, set up military vehicles for the scenario, and even have sound effects to help mimic the stressors of the battlefield.



“We also have artillery simulators and machine gun simulators to recreate combat sounds,” Illescas said. Loudspeakers broadcast music and the sounds of people screaming and shouting to recreate the environment of a battle.



Harrison said she really appreciated the MSTC's assistance in refreshing the combat medics’ critical, life-saving skills.



“Here at Fort McCoy, the MSTC has been great for us. We couldn't have done this without them,” Harrison said. “The wealth of knowledge that Luis and his staff have been able to provide and the realistic training scenarios have really been able to push our medics so they are capable of heading out at any time.”



Master Sgt. David Cantu with the 807th Medical Command agreed, saying that the training at Fort McCoy has been extremely helpful.



“I really like that the MSTC is able to create real-world training. This is some of the best training that I’ve seen, especially with the mannequins that are able to bleed and (that you) can stick IVs in,” Cantu said.



Cantu said he hopes the unit will be able to return to Fort McCoy in the future and take advantage of the training and facilities offered here.



“Every student that I’ve talked to has said the same thing, that this is the best training they’ve received,” he said.



Harrison said the training at Fort McCoy was a great way to meet the unit’s annual requirements and ensure their team would be ready to go if deployed.



“This mission has been the definition of training to fight, training to save lives,” she said.



The MSTC is a garrison organization that provides state-of-the-art medical training for both medical and nonmedical personnel, ensuring highly educated, innovative, and adaptive Soldiers. The MSTC also typically provides support for large-scale exercises throughout the year,



For more information about services provided by the MSTC, call 608-388-1136. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”