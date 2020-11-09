Great Lakes Conducts 9/11 Ceremony

Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) conducted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Sept. 11, in honor of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Our nation's enemies sought to bring our nation to its knees. The American people responded with bravery and determination,” said Cmdr. Ken Williams, NSGL executive officer, master of ceremonies for the event. “On this 19th anniversary of 9/11, service members who were not even born on that day now stand among our ranks.”

Great Lakes commands were joined by North Chicago Police and Fire Departments. NSGL commemorated the anniversary by honoring those who perished in the attacks, as well as highlighting American resolve and unity.

“2020 will be remembered as a year in which history-changing events seem to happen on a weekly basis,” said Capt. Ray Leung, NSGL commanding officer, the keynote speaker. “All of us living through this seismic year will remember it for the rest of our lives.”

Leung saluted the first responders from that day as heroes. He lauded the nearly 3,000 Americans who gave their lives in the Pentagon, in the World Trade Center and in Pennsylvania.

“It’s true that the majority of those who died on September 11th had never worn our country’s uniform. And yet, they inspired more than five million Americans – members of the 9/11 generation – to put on the uniform over the last two decades,” said Leung.

Cmdr. John Carter, NSGL chaplain, provided the invocation and benediction.

The ceremony ended with Taps performed by Musician 3rd Class Carrie Blosser, Navy Band Great Lakes.

A livestream of the ceremony is available at www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes/videos/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2020 Date Posted: 09.11.2020 13:33 Story ID: 377886 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US