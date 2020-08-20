Kansas Guardsmen provide warehouse support to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Since March, a team of 25 Soldiers from the Kansas National Guard has been sorting, inventorying and processing orders of personal protective equipment (PPE) for distribution to counties across Kansas. This mission is in support of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and the operations are supervised by the State Emergency Operations Center. The supplies are shipped out daily from the warehouse to requesting counties across the state to meet the demand during the response to COVID-19.



“This mission is providing lifesaving supplies so we can help alleviate the shortages of PPE in the state to those who need it to protect themselves from the virus,” said Greg Barnes, Kansas Division of Emergency Management warehouse manager. “The county emergency managers send their requests to the State Emergency Operations Center and from there it is sent to the warehouse to be filled, usually within 24 hours.”



The PPE inventory is brought into the warehouse where it is separated and stored. As requests come in, the Guardsmen put together each shipment for the requesting county.



“With this mission we receive the PPE then repackage the pallets to fit the orders going out,” said 1st Sgt. Wesley Poell, warehouse manager with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery Regiment, Kansas Army National Guard. “The biggest part of this mission is to assist with getting PPE where it is needed as it is requested.”



PPE was originally transported by drivers located at the warehouse, who drove more than 196,000 miles delivering supplies across the state. It has since been contracted with a third party shipping company unless there are special circumstances.



“We are able to support the community with this mission because the PPE that we distribute goes to the county for schools, testing sites, health facilities and prisons,” Master Sgt. Jeremy Byers, command historian with the Kansas National Guard said.



Working on the mission has presented Byers new opportunities. “Logistics was an area I had limited experience in within the Guard,” Byers said. “This mission has provided me a chance to grow in a professional aspect.”



The joint mission of the Guardsmen and civilians working at the warehouse is to get those supplies where they are needed as soon as possible. Having the PPE supply assists communities to continue to reduce the spread of the coronavirus for first responders, health facilities, schools and other business in Kansas.

