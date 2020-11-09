NAVFAC Southwest Awards $737.84 Million China Lake Airfield Earthquake Reconstruction

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded a $737.84 million task order, Sept. 10, to Environmental Chemical Corp. of Burlingame, Calif. for the design and construction of the South Airfield Complex at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, Calif.



The task order is part of a multiple award construction contract. Environmental Chemical Corporation is one of multiple companies on the contract.



NAWS China Lake experienced two major earthquakes in July 2019. The earthquakes severely damaged multiple facilities on the east side of the airfield. Replacement facilities were planned in an undeveloped area on the south side of the airfield due to space limitations on the east side, and in order to maintain continuity of existing operations during construction. Six projects, comprising the new South Airfield Complex, were combined into a single task order for efficiency during construction.



This task order, awarded fourteen months after the earthquakes, is a cornerstone of the overall multi-year effort to restore NAWS China Lake to full mission capability.



“This task order award is a landmark action by the entire NAVFAC Systems Command in support of the NAWS China Lake earthquake recovery effort, and is an important part of restoring the installation to its full operational capability,” said Capt. Mike Oestereicher, NAVFAC Southwest commanding officer. “It represents a significant portion of the funding allocated toward the overall recovery effort, and will restore lost airfield mission capability to NAWS China Lake.”



Environmental Chemical Corp. will provide the design and construction of six military construction projects. The projects are Hangar 3 Replacement, Apron, Taxiway & Utilities for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E); Integration Laboratory; Air Operations Facility and Air Traffic Control Tower; Aircraft Parking Apron in Support of Hangar 2 Replacement; Advanced Warfare Hangar; and Structural/Aircraft Fire and Rescue Station. The general construction effort for all projects requires that the facilities be constructed with reinforced concrete foundation and floors, steel vertical frames, concrete masonry unit and metal panel walls in accordance with modern seismic code.



“Development and award of a project this large in such a short time is virtually unprecedented, and is the culmination of the tireless efforts of an amazing team of professionals across NAVFAC and multiple stakeholders and support organizations,” said Cmdr. Dan Stokes, NAVFAC Southwest assistant operations officer. “We look forward to getting the South Airfield construction effort underway and returning NAWS China Lake back to full operational readiness.”



Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake is located in the Western Mojave Desert region of California, approximately 150 miles north of Los Angeles. China Lake’s mission is to support the Navy's research, testing and evaluation missions to provide cutting-edge weapons systems to the warfighter. The installation is the Navy's largest single landholding. In total, its two ranges and main site cover more than 1.1 million acres, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.



NAVFAC Southwest, located in San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel support our clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U. S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.



The project is scheduled for completion by November 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2020 Date Posted: 09.11.2020 13:17 Story ID: 377882 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Southwest Awards $737.84 Million China Lake Airfield Earthquake Reconstruction, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.