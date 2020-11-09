Bataan Commemorates 9/11

NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5) gathered to observe a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in the hangar bay, Sept. 11, 2020.

The ceremony was highlighted by a flag folding and remarks from Capt. Bryan Carmichael, Bataan’s commanding officer.

“Today, America preserves in the courage of the brave men and women who serve under our flag,” said Carmichael. “After almost two decades of war, this generation has answered our nation’s call. We honor our brothers and sisters who have made the ultimate sacrifice the last nineteen years, and those who remain ready to deploy to keep our country safe each and every day."

Carmichael emphasized the value of the crew taking the time out of their day to remember.

“Perhaps most of all, we stay true to the spirit of this day by defending not only our country, but also our nation’s ideals,” said Carmichael. “And that’s why it is so important today that we reaffirm our character as a Sailor, as a Marine, and as a nation, a people drawn from every corner of the world, every color, every religion, every background bound by a creed as old as our founding: ‘e-pluribus-unum.’ Out of many, we are one. For we know that our diversity, our patchwork heritage is not a weakness; it is still, and always will be, one of our greatest strengths.”

The ceremony commemorated the 19th anniversary of the tragic events spawned from the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001 where 2,977 firefighters, EMTs, police, and civilians perished while fighting for their lives or attempting to protect the lives of others.

