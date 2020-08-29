Lt. Col. Mendenhall assumes command of the 420th MCBN

Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Lt. Col. Ryan Mendenhall, assumed command of the 420th Movement Control Battalion in a...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Fernando Ochoa | Lt. Col. Ryan Mendenhall, assumed command of the 420th Movement Control Battalion in a change of command ceremony at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Base August 29, 2020, where Col. Paul Gebhardt, 304th Sustainment Brigade commander, was present to transfer the unit colors to Lt. Col. Mendenhall from Lt. Col. Leopold Karanikolas, who has led the unit for three years. see less | View Image Page

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – Lt. Col. Ryan Mendenhall, assumed command of the 420th Movement Control Battalion in a change of command ceremony at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Base August 29, 2020, where Col. Paul Gebhardt, 304th Sustainment Brigade commander, was present to transfer the unit colors to Lt. Col. Mendenhall from Lt. Col. Leopold Karanikolas, who has led the unit for three years.



Lt. Col. Ryan Mendenhall graduated from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah in 2003 with a B.S. Degree in Integrated Studies of Construction Management, Military Science, and Spanish. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the Artillery Branch through the Reserve Officers Training Corps. He also has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Webster in 2014.



Lt. Col. Mendenhall has deployed five times. Among the duties he has had is serving as a Squadron Fire Support Officer, an Executive Officer for Charlie Battery for a year, a Brigade Assistant Information Operation Officer and the OIC for DLA Disposition Services. He has deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. He is accepting this command after returning from Afghanistan earlier this month.



This outdoor ceremony was conducted at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Base parade ground, where the down trace transportation companies stood in formation. The units stood on the parade ground when the weather was perfect, so that they enjoyed a pleasant event, each complying with social distancing guidelines.



The ceremony began with the traditional ceremonial traditions. The down trace units and companies were summoned to order arms. The audience stood for the presentation of the colors and honors, and the units were brought to present arms, then to parade rest. These displays of uniformity were executed with discipline and precision.



In the center of the formation ground, the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit took place. Command Sgt. Maj. Vincent Laster, 420th MCBN command sergeant major, who is the keeper of the colors, passed the colors to Lt. Col. Karanikolas, the outgoing commander. He then passed the colors to Col. Gebhardt, the representative of the higher command, symbolizing the relinquishment of his command. Col. Gebhardt then delivered the colors to Lt. Col. Mendenhall, the new commander.



Finally, the new commander passed the colors back to the command sergeant major, who is charged with protecting it. At the end of the ceremony, the commander of the higher command ordered the new battalion commander to take charge of his battalion.



Lt. Col. Karanikolas, who is well liked by his Soldiers, took the time to thank his Soldiers, naming all his commanders and enlisted personnel who helped make their deployment to Kuwait successful saying, “I’m honored to have work with these Soldiers, who were working with millions of dollars equipment and did a job that impressed our senior leaders in Kuwait. I learned as much form you as you learned from me.”



Col. Gebhardt was gracious as he spoke about both commanders. He mentioned how Lt. Col. Karanikolas had been wearing many hats, having many responsibilities and how well those duties had been done. He talked about how Lt. Col. Mendenhall had deployed five times and how quickly he assumed another responsibility and command.



Lt. Col. Mendenhall was modest saying, “It will be an honor to be your commander and I look forward to see what the future brings.”



The 420th MCBN is a multifunctional logistics headquarters that is organized and capability required to support specified mission requirements. The MCBN supports echelon above brigade units, multifunctional brigades, functional support brigades, and brigade combat teams.