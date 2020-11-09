Reflecting on the events of 9/11

Active duty and retired Marines from varying units around Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton share their stories of where they were on September 11, 2001, when the Twin Towers in New York City, New York were attacked. A call to serve is a common theme seen here as Marines share how this day affected their careers, altered their futures, and how they vow to never forget.



Nick Morin, MGySgt. (ret.) physical security officer with Marine Corps Installations - West:



“During 9/11 I was actually part of a class that had gone to a Diver Transition Course for the Combat Diver Course in Panama City, Florida. We were diving under water when the first plane hit the towers. We were alerted by an alarm that sounds when divers are under water. When the alarm sounded we were all brought to the surface, put in boats, and immediately taken to the barracks in Panama City. We weren’t really told what was happening at the time. We were just asked to go into our barracks and stay there until we were given the word, ‘All clear.’ Once we got into our barracks, we turned on the t.v.’s and CNN was showing the first tower. We witnessed the second tower being hit by a plane. We hung around for three to four days and then we had to go home. So, getting in an airplane and flying through those times was a little scary. We got home safely. I was with 1st Recon Battalion at the time… we immediately ramped up for deployment. At the time I was a Gunnery Sgt. When we left, we loaded up at Camp Matilda in Kuwait and were there for about five months before everyone stacked up at the breach across the line of departure into Iraq. Then, we made the march all the way north beyond Baghdad and secured some of the northern camps where there was supposedly a mechanized armored brigade up there waiting for us to come north. We secured the northern flanks for the division to move up forward, it was pretty interesting times.”



“There was a storm already. We had an idea of what this whole thing was about. Of course it was a different scenario, but you don't really get angry, I don’t think. It's just the preparedness. Your first thought is, ‘How do I get myself ready… how do I get my family ready?’ All those things for a pending deployment because we knew it was coming. I wasn’t really angry. I was angry at what had happened to the folks in New York, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon. I knew a lot of those folks that were in a lot of those areas. Of course you're angry inside, but as the trained professionals that we are, your first thought is probably: get myself ready and get ready to get out of here.”



George Shinrock, CWO5 (ret.) program manager for Fire and Emergency Services with Marine Corps Installations - West:



“On 9/11, I was employed for the City of Huntington Beach Fire Department. I was also a reserve Marine holding the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. 9/11 was an interesting day, I was in the shower getting ready to go in for the fire department, and my wife had told me that a plane had just crashed into a building in New York, the World Trade Center. I immediately told her, ‘Well, it’s most likely a Cessna,’ because that is not an unusual occurrence to have a plane hit a high rise in a big city. A little while later while getting dressed, she told me another plane had hit. I knew at that time that it was not just an accident, something was up. Coming into the living room I was able to see the t.v… I looked her in the eye and I knew that we were about to go to war. Something was not right and we were not going to take this lying down.



Went to work at the fire department, all day everyone was just standing silent, shock and awe at what had occurred. Watching the buildings burning and then eventually falling and collapsing, killing all those people. Later that evening I got a call and I was told I was being mobilized immediately and I would be the OIC of the crash fire rescue, which is what I do. Six months into that I started working with the guys at 3rd MAW and was involved in the planning of what would eventually be the invasion of Iraq. Getting to the end of that, I already knew I’d be released from these mobilization orders as the OIC and I’d be mobilized with Marine Forces Pacific as part of that command to prosecute the invasion. Then when I got to MarForPac, I was immediately told that I was not staying in Hawaii. I was going to forward and went to Bahrain where we prosecuted the final planning, the buildup, and then the attack on Iraq itself. It was an interesting time, a time that I wish had never had to occur but it did have to occur.”



Staff Sgt. Dennis Bowers, administrative chief with Marine Light Helicopter Attack Training Squadron, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing:



“I was actually in middle school. I remember my teachers cutting on the t.v., showing us the news and watching everything unfold. At the time I didn’t quite understand the magnitude of what happened right then and there. But as time went by, I noticed how it had an effect on me and led me to where I am today. I always had the mentality of… if I could do anything in my power to play a part in preventing that from happening again, I wanted to try and do something.”



Maj. Alejandro Perez, company commander with Headquarters and Service Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton:



“I was a senior in college at Rowan University in New Jersey, so the city was about an hour away. I was doing my normal routine, got up and got ready for class, ate my bowl of cereal, turned on the t.v. like I usually do. About five minutes later I saw the second airplane crash into the second tower, live. It was a shock. Every news outlet was covering it, there was nothing else on at that time. The cell phones shortly after were just busy, everyone trying to get a hold of one another because of where we were in New Jersey. A lot of people were from Northern New Jersey or New York or had family around the city, so it was kind of a panic. Shortly afterwards, people were still trying to go to class, but we received a notification that, until further notice, classes were cancelled. Then there were a bunch of messages coming out as far as families were trying to contact students, students were trying to contact families, folks that had people that worked in the trade center or in the business district. It was just chaos at that time.”



“I wasn’t in an ROTC program at the time. Had no desire to go into the Marine Corps up to that point. I had thought about it, I grew up in the military as a military brat. I had kind of looked into it in college but decided against it. Then 9/11 happened. I knew a bunch of people that had family and friends die and that kind of got me thinking about it more. I didn’t really pull the trigger until about two years later. I had just made up my mind that instead of going to graduate school, I would join the Marine Corps.



Having been raised in the Marine Corps, I was familiar with the Marine Corps, with Desert Storm and deployments. I knew right away folks are going to be deploying.”



First Sergeant David Gonzalez, company first sergeant with Headquarters and Service Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton:



“I was deployed in Okinawa at the time. We were on liberty right outside of Camp Hansen. So, I went back to the barracks. It was weird because it was midnight and everyone was in the common area, surrounded. I went inside my room and I heard a commotion, so I went back out there and saw the towers collapsing. I thought, ‘Is this for real or is this a movie?’ The next day we had 72 hours to put everything on ship. The whole 31st MEU. In less than three days we packed everything on ship and start floating, waiting for word. For us, we were deployed already, when you go on deployment you expect the unexpected. That's the reason you go on deployments.”



“At first it looked like a movie and I remember my friend said, ‘No, this is for real. We are going to war.’ We saw one collapsing and then later on we saw the other plane striking the other tower and we both thought, ‘Oh, this is real.’ So we sit down, glued to the t.v. We probably slept for two hours. Then revalee was 0500. We got accountability and started to get all of the inventory. The big bosses went to meetings then came back and told us we had three days to pack everything.”



“To a certain extent I changed because now everything you train… you're now putting it to use. This was now my second deployment in my first enlistment. My first deployment we just went to Indonesia and we did humanitarian. That’s when complacency can take over because nothing is going on. So yes, it changed your perspective. This is why we do training so hard for months because this is what can happen. But, when you sign up for the Marine Corps, at one point or another you are defending your country. That’s why we do it and that’s why we join.”



Gunnery Sgt. Peter Ashline, company gunnery sergeant with Headquarters and Service Company, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton:



“September 11, 2001, I was a senior in high school at Northern Adirondack Central School. I was 17 years old at the time. I got up that day, went into school, did my normal thing. Little did I know that, during third period study hall, the initial attack occurred. Next was fourth period, college French. We were just sitting there, speaking nothing but the language of French, then all of a sudden my principal came over the intercom and says, ‘the two Twin Towers have been hit. The Pentagon has also been hit. We don’t have any further information at this time.’ We were all just sitting there. It was strange, we were all dumbfounded. I did not know the towers had actually fallen until I went home that day. I lived about seven hours north of where it happened. I came home, turned on the news and there was a big cloud of destruction and smoke. I didn’t know what the heck had happened. I saw the big gash in the Pentagon and I thought, ‘Wait a minute, this was deliberate.’ I went to college for a couple of years and then it finally hit me, I’m going to go serve my country for a little while. A little while turned into 16 years. It’s a day we will never forget, and it shaped not just my career but a lot of careers of Marines throughout our time.”



“My dad was a Marine. His dad served in the Army, so carrying on the tradition. I tell everyone that I joined the Marine Corps to see if I could handle it, you know, with all the challenges out there. If I can go to war for six to seven months at a time, then I think I can handle just about anything.”



Gunnery Sgt. Heather Saito, third platoon staff noncommissioned officer in charge, Installation Personnel Administration Center Inbound, Alpha Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion:



“When the events of 9/11 occurred, I was in high school. The initial thoughts were the same across the board: there was a lot of shock and confusion about what exactly was happening and what this meant for our country moving forward. It was very unexpected. A lot of the people I grew up with decided to join the Air Force. As I got closer to graduation and watching people I grew up around serve, knowing my family members that had served in a time of war, it just made it feel like this is the right time to serve.”

