Edward MacDowell Lake celebrates 70-year commemoration

Courtesy Photo | aerial view of Edward MacDowell Lake and dam located on the Nubanusit Brook in Peterborough, NH

July 31 marks the 70th anniversary of the completion of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Edward MacDowell Lake Dam. The project was completed in 1950 at the cost of $2,014,000 and is named after the late composer, Edward MacDowell. The dam, located on Nubanusit Brook in Peterborough, east of Keene, provides flood protection primarily to Peterborough. The project also provides flood protection to the downstream communities of Hancock, Bennington, Antrim, Deering, Hillsboro, and Henniker, all located on the Contoocook River.



Edward MacDowell Lake consists of an earth-fill dam with stone slope protection 1,100 feet long and 67 feet high with a capacity of more than four billion gallons of water and has prevented damages of about $20.8 million to date. There is a conservation pool at Edward MacDowell Lake covering an area of 165 acres and having a maximum depth of about seven feet. The flood storage area of the project totals 840 acres and covers parts of Hancock, Dublin and Harrisville. The lake and all associated project lands cover 1,469 acres. This is equivalent to 5.4 inches of water covering its drainage area of 44 square miles.



More than 146,000 visitors annually enjoy the picnic areas, swimming areas, hiking trails, boating, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling available at Edward MacDowell Lake.



Due to COVID-19 there was no on-site celebration. A video to commemorate the occasion was produced by the Edward MacDowell Dam team as they celebrated 70 years in the Peterborough community. https://www.facebook.com/EdwardMacDowellLake/. Historic information on the Edward MacDowell Lake can be viewed at: https://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Flood-Risk-Management/New-Hampshire/Edward-Mac/