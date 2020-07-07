District, partners, sign Memorandum of Understanding for Cape Cod Bridges

Photo By Sallly Rigione | The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, New England District and the Massachusetts Department...... read more read more Photo By Sallly Rigione | The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, New England District and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) held a virtual signing ceremony on July 7, 2020. A memorandum of understanding between the Corps and MassDOT was signed for the Bourne and Sagamore bridges that span the Cape Cod Canal. Participants: Corps of Engineers: District Commander Col. William Conde and Scott Acone Deputy Commander Programs/Project Management. Commonwealth: Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito; MassDOT Stephanie Pollack and Scott Bosworth; Jonathan Gulliver from Federal Highway Administration; Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Bill Keating. see less | View Image Page

As one of his last acts as commander of the New England District, Colonel William Conde joined federal and state partners in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Corps of Engineers and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) regarding the future of the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, July 7. The signing took place during a virtual ceremony.



The MOU states that the commonwealth of Massachusetts will lead the design and construction of two replacement bridges. At the same time, the Corps of Engineers will operate and maintain the current Bourne and Sagamore Bridges until the new bridges are in place and open for use by the public.



Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Congressman William Keating, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito, Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack, MassDOT Undersecretary Scott Bosworth, and Scott Acone, Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management participated on the call.

Jonathan Gulliver, Highway Administrator, Mass DOT, hosted the event. Gulliver discussed the positive partnership that the commonwealth has had with the New England District. “MassDOT has enjoyed a very productive relationship with the Army Corps of Engineers over the last couple of years and we have been working hard towards getting to this point,” he said. “The MOU that is going to be signed today between MassDOT and the Army Corps is formalizing this partnership and will not only provide access to one of the commonwealth’s most beautiful areas but will also support the over $1 billion in annual tourism.”



Gov. Baker thanked all the players that made the MOU signing possible. “I think the path that we have developed is a terrific bridge to the future,” he said. “The MOU will serve as a living document and that should reassure residents, the businesses, community and visitors that the current bridges will be maintained while we look toward their successors.”



Sen. Warren expressed her delight at the partnership between MassDOT and the District. “Everyone understands that these bridges are vital lifelines in supporting the regional economy and ensuring public safety,” she said. “They are the only bridges that are there to serve as the designated evacuation route for these communities, and we all know that these 80-year old bridges badly need to be replaced.”



Sen. Markey agreed that signing the MOU is an important step towards getting new bridges. “I’m very excited about what this agreement means in terms of the progress that it represents and how much the citizens of Cape Cod and Massachusetts are going to benefit from this incredible project,” he said.



The Massachusetts senator thanked Col. Conde for all his great work throughout his career and wished him the best on his pending retirement. “I have met with you so many times on so many different projects and you are a ‘can do’ guy,” he said. “You are a problem solver, you are someone that always tries to figure out a way to get to ‘yes.’ I want to thank you for your service to our country and thank you for what you are doing for Massachusetts today with this Memorandum of Understanding.”



Congr. Keating was not able to join the ceremony live, but sent videotaped remarks. He said that the benefit of the MOU will result in better efficiency, less duplication, less waste and should result in a shorter time frame from completion. “These are more than bridges,” he said. “These are lifelines that result in public safety needs, the need to evacuate. They are lifelines for our economic vitality. They are lifelines for our basic quality of life.”



Secretary Pollack signed the MOU and wished Col. Conde well on his upcoming retirement.



“We’ve been working closely with the Army Corps to lay out the framework for moving from where we are now, to two beautiful new bridges that will serve the commonwealth well and the Cape for decades to come,” she said.



Col. Conde signed the MOU and said that he was grateful to the District’s federal and state partners.



We look forward to our continued partnership as we move to the next several steps and eventually a really good solution for our 84-year old bridges,” he said. “It’s been an honor and a pleasure.”



Under Secretary Bosworth rounded out the speakers by expressing his gratitude for a productive partnership. “Extraordinary work has gone into this, not just getting to the MOU, but getting to this point,” he said. “We are embarking now on a journey that’s going to be extraordinarily difficult, but we can get it done and together we will build bridges that will last another 80 years.”