ICs Oversee Ford’s Communications

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ruben Reed

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Public Affairs



NORFOLK – What would modern day ships be without a one main circuit (1MC)? How else would people communicate hundreds of feet away if they weren’t using a hierarchical yet dynamically reprogrammable architecture (HYDRA) or telephone? The Navy’s interior communications specialists (IC) are charged with maintaining these vital pieces of equipment and the responsibility of keeping the crew connected.



ICs direct and coordinate the installation, maintenance and repair of interior communications systems on ships and at shore facilities. These systems include communication systems, indicating and navigation systems, visual landing aids for aircraft, alarm, safety and warning systems.



“ICs can be placed in either combat systems, air or engineering departments,” said Chief Interior Communications Specialist Robert King, from Accokeek, Maryland, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) combat systems department. “Any space you’re able to walk into on the ship has some kind of communications equipment in it. The IC rate is essential to so many different department’s functions, which contribute to the ship’s success as well as any certification process required.”



Originally derived from the Electrician’s Mate rating, the IC rating was established in 1948. Today, around 1900 enlisted Sailors make up the rating all over the world. ICs have the opportunity to take courses and earn various navy enlisted classification (NEC) codes for advanced training to include the integrated launch and recovery television surveillance (ILARTS) system, closed circuit TV technician and integrated voice communications technician course.



“ICs are jacks of all trades,” said Ensign James Thomas, from Baltimore, Ford’s combat systems ninth division officer. “On any platform, they’re asked to perform a multitude of tasks from the top of the mast to the bottom of the ship. They have to understand the functionality of a wide range of equipment in order to keep the ship mission-ready.”



Although most of the equipment ICs maintain are utilized to accomplish the ship’s mission on an operational level, other means of communication are used for the crew in order to maintain their quality of life, such as TVs and outside phone lines.



“Quality of life and amenities provided to Sailors onboard is important because it boosts morale, being able to watch the news and see what’s going on back home or pick up the phone and call loved ones while we’re serving our country out at sea,” said Interior Communications Specialist 1st Class Steven Olivo, from Farmington, Minnesota, assigned to Ford’s engineering department.



As enlisted Sailors, ICs are able to apply for the limited duty officer (LDO) and chief warrant officer (CWO) commissioning programs for entry into the surface electronics or surface engineering designators. The range of rates who are able to apply for the same designator include ICs, electrician’s mate, engineman, gas turbine systems technician and machinist’s mate, making the programs more competitive to earn a position. Olivo explained how working within engineering department has given him the opportunity to gain knowledge outside of his typical in-rate responsibilities.



“My rating is a maintenance-intensive rating,” said Olivo, “Communications are an essential part of shipboard operations. Working in the maintenance and material management (3M) office onboard has expanded my knowledge of the program significantly. In turn, that allows me to not only help the ship in interior communications, but in many other ways.”



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2020 Date Posted: 09.11.2020 10:41