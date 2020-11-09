Pathfinder’s honor the fallen during 9/11 remembrance ceremony

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, a series of four terrorist attacks caused over 2,900 deaths, 25,000 injuries. These attacks forever changed our nation and the entire world.



Cadets from the Alconbury Highschool JROTC along with Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing participated in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during the September 11th terrorist attacks.



“We are here to commemorate that date and the memory of all of those who died that day,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt A. Wendt, 501st CSW commander. “Together we honor them for the sacrifice they made, not because they volunteered but simply because they happen to be going about their daily lives.”



During the ceremony cadets, defenders and firefighters placed roses near an American flag to honor the first responders who risked their lives to save those who were impacted by the Sept. 11th attacks.



“We honor and remember our first responders, firefighters, police officers and paramedics who responded to the tragedies as they unfolded,” said Wendt. “Some climbed endless flights of the stairs in the tower, or entered burning corridors in the Pentagon, some saved countless lives, and some made the ultimate sacrifice and were never seen again.”



“We honor those men and women who volunteered following September 11th to serve their country as Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines.”



The ceremony concluded with the playing of taps with the American flag at half mass to further honor all of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11th along with those who have spent the past 19 years fighting for freedom and justice to rid, our world of the terror and hatred that took so many lives in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

