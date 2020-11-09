86th MXS Airman executes leadership, management excellence

An 86th Maintenance Squadron Airman was awarded Airlifter of the Week for his leadership and management excellence at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2020.



Staff Sgt. Zachary R. Tingen, 86th MXS programs manager, exceeded duty expectations by fulfilling multiple leadership roles to include commander support staff, unit airfield driving manager, squadron vehicle control officer, unit facility manager and unit safety representative.



“He’s taken over a lot of big programs, and he’s been knocking it out of the park for a lot of high visibility projects,” said Master Sgt. Israel Morales, 86th MXS CSS flight chief.



Tingen is no stranger to Airlifter of the Week, as he previously won the award in July 2019 for his exemplary work in aircraft fuel systems.



Working in a new position as the squadron programs manager, Tingen’s leadership nominated him for the award again because he has continued to take on more leadership roles and responsibilities and excel in job execution.



“Staff Sgt. Tingen worked tirelessly as the unit facility manager, overseeing four facility construction projects, and constructed a seven phase merger strategy for the 86th Maintenance Group,” Morales said.



Tingen’s efforts fused three flights into a 56,000 square foot hangar, increasing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft letter check manpower by 65%.



“Instead of having to call them and have them drive down to come look at something, everybody’s in the (same) building,” Tingen said. “And they’re getting cross utilization training to do things outside of their Air Force specialty code.”



Another accomplishment Tingen was recognized for was leading a 25-member team during the annual wing safety inspection of the 86th MXS, which resulted in zero major findings.



Leading up to the inspection, internal checks were performed on 14 different facilities, Tingen said. His findings were recorded in a quarterly report to ensure flight safety representatives were prepared for Wing Safety.



Amid all the recognition for his professional accomplishments, Tingen took time to acknowledge the support his leadership provides.



“They know all of us on a personal level,” Tingen said. “Anytime we need their help with something, they have an open door.”



When Tingen, an Apex, North Carolina, native, isn’t managing multiple programs in the 86th MXS, he enjoys traveling with his wife and three kids, and playing sports and video games.



Airmen like Tingen, who go above and beyond the basic responsibilities of their position and proactively pursue professional development, are what makes this the World’s Best Wing.

