Army housing survey to open soon

WIESBADEN, Germany – The annual Army Family housing resident surveys for 2020 will be open Oct. 1 to 30 for U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden on-post residents.



“The survey is Army wide and results are seen at Department of Army level, to include individual resident comments,” said Victor Dimarzo, housing manager at the Directorate of Public Works. “The data has the potential to justify project funding requests, bring about change in the way Housing Divisions operate, and affect staffing levels.”



Army housing officials hope for a high participation rate, which will provide a more accurate depiction of resident satisfaction and of changes that have been implemented over the past year. “The more participation that occurs, the more valid the results in terms of trend or opinion magnitude,” Dimarzo said.



According to Dimarzo, DPW acted upon the 2019 survey results in several ways.



“Garrison and Army leadership are now more acutely aware of the sensitivity associated with customer service and the housing assignment processes, resulting in more attention to these areas,” Dimarzo said.



“One concrete result of the survey is a Housing initiative to replace older appliances still within their respective life cycles as Families move out of housing units,” he added. “We are looking at doing the same during ongoing occupancies when inventory permits.”



Based on feedback in the ungated communities of Aukamm and Crestview, “the garrison has increased military police vehicle and foot patrols in order to demonstrate a more visible presence, while also closely coordinating and communicating with the local German police,” Dimarzo said.



“A Housing Action Plan was submitted to higher headquarters which details ongoing and new initiatives to address resident comments and affect corrective actions,” Dimarzo said.



In addition to areas of concern, residents also have the opportunity to provide housing services with positive feedback. Last year, according to Dimarzo, high marks were given to DPW workers. He said such feedback serves as a pat on the back and a motivator.



The purpose of the survey is to receive firsthand accounts of what Soldiers and their families find important in Army housing and to gauge satisfaction with property management services. All surveys are confidential, and the reporting structure ensures that the Army will not see responses unless CEL & Associates Inc. is satisfied that participants’ anonymity is retained. CEL & Associates is an independent third-party organization managing the survey process.



“As we get closer to the survey start date of 1 October,” Dimarzo said, “any resident who has not received an e-mail from CEL & Associates with survey instructions should contact the Housing Division.”



Residents are advised to check their bulk or spam folders first. Contact the Housing Office at (0611) 143-548-4409 with any questions.

