Remembering September 11th for Generations: Three-Part Series (Introduction, Part III and Conclusion)

Pearl Harbor (Sep. 11, 2020) - Remembering September 11th for Generations: Introduction



On a fall Monday night in Cincinnati, Ohio, in October 2002, then President George W. Bush gave a speech to outline “The Iraqi Threat.” A year, and nearly a month, after the country was shaken and devastated by the attacks of September 11, 2001 (9/11), Bush took “a few minutes to discuss a grave threat to peace, and America’s determination to lead the world in confronting that threat.”



Bush addressed the fateful day, in which we reached a pivotal moment in our history.



“On September the 11th, 2001, America felt its vulnerability – even to threats that gather on the other side of the Earth. We resolved then, and we are resolved today, to confront every threat, from any source, that could bring sudden terror and suffering to America.”



September 11th was a day like no other. On that morning, four airline flights, American 11, United 175, American 77, United 93, were hijacked. Three aircraft unfortunately reached their intended targets: the World Trade Center “twin towers” in Manhattan, New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. However, one failed. A U.S. Capitol crash attempt was thwarted when those on the plane fought the hijackers causing them to crash in a field in Stonycreek Township, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



Those born in the mid-90s and earlier may have vivid memories of that day and first-hand knowledge of the impact it had on them, their family and the country as a whole. It is a marker on a day that will never be forgotten with images, videos, audio, and stories shared and seared in history for all time.



In this special three-part series, Sailors will share their memories of 9/11 and thoughts on how we can continue to serve and remember.





Remembering September 11th for Generations: Part III and Conclusion– 9/11 Remembered by Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Amy Noguera





Today, September 11th, observance of the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that penetrated the United States of America homeland and spitefully took nearly 3,000 people, takes place across the nation. As the years have passed, the generation featuring the latest grouping of adults, Generation Z, are being looked at to see what types of leaders they are and will become.



In 2015, remarks given by former President Barack Obama stated, “And it is you, the young and fearless at heart, the most diverse and educated generation in our history, who the nation is waiting to follow.”



This generation is entering the workforce, joining the military and beginning to make decisions that will help shape the future of the world, including passing on the history they have learned. Quartermaster Seaman Recruit Amy Noguera, from Queens, New York, is 19 years old and was only one month old at the time of the attacks on 9/11. Unlike those her senior, she grew up only hearing about the attacks that took place in her city’s backyard and fell into the observant 9/11 New York and country culture without having experienced it first-hand.



“When I was younger I didn’t understand why we were doing the moment of silence. I remember doing it, for the first time, in second grade. I really didn’t know why we were standing up in silence. I just did it because that’s what they told us to do. I asked my dad and he explained we stand up and are silent because it is a form of respect and a lot of people passed away. I was trying to understand what 9/11 was and why it was a day to remember.”



It may be a jarring thought for some to have to teach someone what 9/11 means and all that followed considering the country is not that far removed from the original date. However, for a young person, like Noguera who has not been exposed to such loss and tragedy, confused thoughts compounded with the introduction of terror and terrorists.



“My dad explained that the 9/11 attacks were an act of terrorism. I didn’t know what terrorism meant either so he had to explain that to me as well.”



The explanations snowballed inside of Noguera’s young mind only leading to more questions and feelings to process.



“In my mind I questioned, ‘How did this happen? Why did it happen?’ I remember I was kind of upset it happened because I didn’t know why people would terrorize other people. ‘Why did people do these things to try and hurt others?’”



From some children’s perspective it seems quite simple, don’t do bad things to people. When actions go against their logic they have to start analyzing and coming up with answers. For Noguera, her answers came from her youthful perceptive thoughts, stories she heard and an online game she played for school to learn about the government.



“In this government game we became the president and we had to make decisions and the decisions had consequences. At a point in the game it revealed I would have to decide between declaring war or choosing another option. In the caption it made mention about responsibility and to be careful about war. I thought about 9/11, and other wars, and it clicked with me that this is why we were remembering 9/11. I looked at why we chose war. We fight for our country.”



Though Noguera and those around her age don’t have direct knowledge of September 11th, it is still relevant to them. They still feel the devastation of that historic day.



“September 11th still affects us. A lot of my friends talk about family members they’ve never met because they died.”



Losses like those Noguera’s friends have experienced, help lend perspective and make things more personal. It can add value to service, provide strength and bolster confidence and a sense of duty. September 11th serves as another reminder that the nation can’t forget and how to continue to shoulder a shared weight.



“I’m proud of what I do. I feel proud of being in the military. When we say one team one fight, I think about it a lot and take it to heart. We are in the military and have integrity. At times it doesn’t seem like I’m really doing much, but I’m a part of something and I know if anything goes wrong, we’re going to go fight and support.”





Remembering September 11th for Generations: Conclusion





September 11, 2001 is a date and event that resonates like those from past generations: December 7th (Pearl Harbor), the end of World War II, and the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. From each one of these tragedies a shift took place among the American people. Everyone joined together to encourage and support one another. There was an acknowledgement that individuals and families needed help, and people were there.



The 36th President of the United States Lyndon B. Johnson said, in his 1964 news conference, “There are no problems which we cannot solve together, and there are very few which any of us can settle by himself.” Indeed, we are better together.



Though the attacks happened 19 years ago, it is still a marked time of unification. We can use this date to rekindle our care and compassion for one another, to see about our fellow Americans and unite and encourage our country. The three Sailors of this series have shared their experiences and realizations. Through their service they are able to give back and support the country.



In 2011, President Barack Obama said in his weekly address observing the day, “Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.”



No matter what your generation, the latest, the greatest, or any in between, we can keep remembering, learning, educating and making positive changes for the future.



Rear Adm. Robb Chadwick, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, provided insight as he concluded his survival account of the Pentagon attack, “History can teach us lessons, but history can also serve to inspire us. The heroes of 9/11, it’s not those of us who survived, it’s those who gave their lives in the service of their country that day. If you’re looking for inspiration, be inspired by them. It was such a pivotal event in the history of our country and as we get further away it is important that we don’t forget because it charted the course for our country.”



Never Forget.

