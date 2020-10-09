Remembering September 11th for Generations: Three-Part Series (Introduction and Part II)

Pearl Harbor (Sep. 11, 2020) - Remembering September 11th for Generations: Introduction





On a fall Monday night in Cincinnati, Ohio, in October 2002, then President George W. Bush gave a speech to outline “The Iraqi Threat.” A year, and nearly a month, after the country was shaken and devastated by the attacks of September 11, 2001 (9/11), Bush took “a few minutes to discuss a grave threat to peace, and America’s determination to lead the world in confronting that threat.”



Bush addressed the fateful day, in which we reached a pivotal moment in our history.



“On September the 11th, 2001, America felt its vulnerability – even to threats that gather on the other side of the Earth. We resolved then, and we are resolved today, to confront every threat, from any source, that could bring sudden terror and suffering to America.”



September 11th was a day like no other. On that morning, four airline flights, American 11, United 175, American 77, United 93, were hijacked. Three aircraft unfortunately reached their intended targets: the World Trade Center “twin towers” in Manhattan, New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. However, one failed. A U.S. Capitol crash attempt was thwarted when those on the plane fought the hijackers causing them to crash in a field in Stonycreek Township, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



Those born in the mid-90s and earlier may have vivid memories of that day and first-hand knowledge of the impact it had on them, their family and the country as a whole. It is a marker on a day that will never be forgotten with images, videos, audio, and stories shared and seared in history for all time.



In this special three-part series, Sailors will share their memories of 9/11 and thoughts on how we can continue to serve and remember.





Remembering September 11th for Generations: Part II – 9/11 As Remembered by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Thien





The attacks on September 11, 2001 (9/11) thrusted the United States of America head first into yet another life changing war. While standing up for justice and freedom America also projected strength and power. People stepped up into new roles to help guide and advise. Americans strategized, analyzed and welcomed those willing to fight for freedom.



The military is constantly looking forward, trying to learn from mistakes, oversights and train new reliefs. They are looking for those who are willing to develop and cultivate themselves. They are looking for those who have a special call of service and leadership and those who are looking to be better and achieve more for their lives. Military members provide stories, wisdom, and resources to forge strong and effective leaders who will be consulted and put in positions to continue leading the country. Our 15th president, James Buchanan said, “The test of leadership is not to put greatness into humanity, but to elicit it, for the greatness is already there.”



Imagine starting off life’s adventure as a young recruit on the morning of 9/11. Petty Officer Chris Thien, then an 18 year old E-1, was a sworn in Navy recruit for no more than half an hour, heading to bootcamp in Great Lakes, IL. As his aircraft taxied the runway, he prepared for takeoff. Thien was starting a new chapter, one where he could start over, support himself, gain an education, and have a rewarding and fulfilling career.



“I was excited about becoming my own person, and using the education benefits I would earn to further myself without going into student loan debt.”



The chapter he anticipated was soon halted as the plane turned around to taxi back to the gate.



No words were spoken to explain the course change or what happened. The plane did not even have an opportunity to get back to the gate. After about an hour, stairs were brought to the aircraft door and he and the rest of the recruits disembarked and were loaded on a bus back to the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS).



Scared and worried, upon arriving at MEPS, the recruits were put back through security checks with all of their items and luggage.



“Most of us had no idea what was going on. We were only told that the plan for the day had changed and to be patient.”



Perplexed, Thien thought perhaps this was some sort of a test for new recruits.



“No one ever talked about what happened after you swore in. It took a while to soak in that something had happened.”



A little more than four hours after this reroute began, Thien and the rest of the recruits were placed in a waiting room with a television. The images on the screen and the news reports coming in revealed what had caused their disjointed and unusual day. The attacks on 9/11 shocked the newly minted recruits. Amidst all the chaos, Thien was able to find an enlightening moment supported by the new organization to which he had just sworn into.



“The Sailors and Marines seemed to totally change from recruiters and processors to military professionals that were trying to take care of a bunch of new recruits and themselves. It was actually awe inspiring.”



With all flights grounded, Thien and the other recruits were brought back to the hotel. All were to return on the 17th to fly to boot camp.



“I was scared. I had been watching news reports of the towers and watching the efforts of finding people. The flight that went down, without reaching its target, wasn’t understood and everyone was on edge.”



As the recruits finally arrived at their destination they were greeted differently than any other recruit class. The base was at Force Protection Condition Delta, meaning a terrorist attack had occurred in the immediate area or that intelligence indicated that an attack against a specific location was likely. There were more security checks, processing took longer and the recruits were mostly separated from other divisions.



“We found out that those who had no ties to the attacks were not aware that they had happened. It was a living, breathing secret to recruits that had checked in before the September 11th attacks. We were told we were one of the first graduating classes after the attacks that were going to serve during the upcoming war, and we should be proud that we had the courage to stay.”



The actions on September 11th and its aftermath ushered in the xennial, or early millennial, generation who would fight, and currently do fight, the war on terror. Their greatness shows through and continues to push forward and defend the country. They have seen, made and captured history forever imprinted on the country and world. This war now has a new generation, Generation Z, entering into training, learning and gearing up to take up some of the reigns.



Now in his 19th year of service, Thien has again touched on a 9/11 memory. He currently works in the Pentagon with the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. Every day he passes the memorial and plaques honoring those who lost their lives. A humbling experience, no doubt, and a reminder that Americans can, and must, never forget.



Thien imparts some words of wisdom to the younger generation as they grow and foster their attributes within, “Bad stuff will happen unexpectedly. We need to be vigilant because it is not only military that will get hurt in an attack, it is those we agree to protect with our lives.”

