Heavy range is 'a blast...literally'

Photo By Sgt. Alexandra Shea | Sgt. 1st Class Blake Flood, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Security Force...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alexandra Shea | Sgt. 1st Class Blake Flood, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, fires a 40 mm grenade at a wooden target during a Sept. 10, 2020, Mark 19 grenade launcher range. The range helps the SFAB Soldiers remain combat ready and lethal for future deployments to combat zones and allied host nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – The day started overcast, cool and slightly windy at Fort Hood’s heavy weapons range. It was a rarity for the members of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade to have such ideal conditions as they honed their lethality on the Mark 19 grenade launcher, Sept. 10, 2020.



SFAB Soldiers understand the need to consistently train on their many weapon systems. They will carry these skills with them as they deploy to train, advise, assist, enable and accompany operations with allies and host nations.



The mission includes training allied forces to deploy their own weapon systems in real-time combat to further ensure the safety and freedoms of their nation’s people. SFAB members frequently venture outside the safety of their forward operating bases while deployed. Conducting Mark 19 ranges ensure they remain lethal and combat ready when the call comes to “move out.”



“If you are going outside the wire, you are going to have one of these weapon systems on your truck,” Staff Sgt. Thomas Edens said. “It’s important … you have to be proficient.”



Spc. Kindler Sha-Ron, who recently joined the brigade, fired the Mark 19 for the first time. Edens acted as his fire coach and walked him through the lengthy process of clearing, loading, firing, sight adjusting, and a final clearance to help build Sha-Ron’s confidence.



“It was a blast, literally and figuratively,” said Spc. Kindler Sha-Ron. “We train and get familiar with weapon systems like this and the .50 caliber, M4 and pistols for when we get to deploy.”



Edens added that increasing a Soldier’s confidence, proficiency and accuracy at ranges can save lives.



“As an SFAB we tend to deploy pretty frequently,” said Sgt. Tina Vanvalen whose team recently returned from Afghanistan. “We help other forces when there is a breakdown in communication or to help them operate more efficiently; we have to make sure that we are always ready to go.”