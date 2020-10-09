Turner relinquishes command of Combat Center to Jurney

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS – Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr. relinquished command of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California to Maj. Gen. William M. Jurney, during a change of command ceremony at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Parade Field, at the base Sept. 10, 2020.



Turner led the Marines and Sailors of MCAGCC for over two years. He assumed command of the Combat Center on June 8, 2018.



For us, this has really been the highest honor of our career to have the opportunity to lead the MAGTF Training Command and also the base here at Twentynine Palms, and we’ve been humbled by it,” said Turner, while speaking about he and his wife Carole Turner’s time at the base. “It really is a group of amazing people that make up the broader community here and also make up the command and really make this place special.”



MAGTFTC is in charge of facilitating Marine Corps Service Level Training and runs several exerices a year to prepare Marines, Sailors, and other U.S. and partner nation service members for fights against a near peer threat.

“This team has moved the training and the direction where we can say that no Marine will ever encounter combat that they haven’t faced in training,” said Turner. “I ask the command to continue to march on ... we’ve made great progress but we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Turner stated that Jurney was the obvious choice, being the former CG for the 3rd Marine Division and having first-hand experience in combat.



“I may be new to the team here, but I can tell you I’m no stranger to MAGTF combat operations,” said Jurney. “I’m also no stranger to the absolute proud tradition, reputation and legacy of our corps’ premiere combat training center, and the capabilities this command brings to the fight.”



Jurney stated that he used to work with a person who was successful with business who told him, “There are two things that are absolutely essential to being successful… the first thing is all about the people,” and that “we get the first thing right and the second don’t matter no more.”



“Although we’ve been here a short time, it is absolutely clear to me and General Turner that we’ve absolutely got the first thing right,” said Jurney. “In that short time we’ve already met an incredible number of leaders and people and it’s also very clear that there is a very special relationship and sense of teamwork and community here.”

The change of command ceremony makes certain that the Marines of MCAGCC are not without formal senior leadership and symbolizes the passing of command from the out-going to the in-coming commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps story by Gustavo Romero)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2020 Date Posted: 09.10.2020 20:00 Story ID: 377823 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turner relinquishes command of Combat Center to Jurney, by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.