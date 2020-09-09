Air Force Surgeon General visits Kirtland, tours 377th MDG

U.S. Air Force Lt. General Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, visited Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 9, 2020, to meet with Team Kirtland members and learn about the 377th Medical Group facilities and capabilities during COVID-19.



Hogg, who is responsible for developing plans, programs and procedures to support worldwide medical service missions, spent the day touring the 377th MDG, her first installation visit during COVID-19.



“It was an opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities and how we have partnered and collaborated with Kirtland’s mission partners to continue executing through the pandemic,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory A. Coleman, 377th MDG commander. “The Tiger Medics work hard every day to care for, protect and educate Team Kirtland. It was great for the Airmen to have a chance to brag about their successes.”



During her visit, Hogg spoke with Airmen in several clinics and departments within the 377th MDG to better understand missions, challenges and the innovations they are working on.



“My visit to the medical group was outstanding,” said Hogg. “That is always a highlight of my duties, getting out and seeing what my units are doing and the support they are bringing to the mission.”



Hogg added that seeing how integrated her Airmen have been with COVID-19 medical operation readiness has been amazing.



“I have great medics here doing innovative things to keep the mission going,” said Hogg.



The surgeon general will continue visiting other Global Strike Command bases and learn about approaches to continued mission support while flexing the medical system during COVID.

