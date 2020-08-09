Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TF Stalker transfer of authority

    TF Stalker transfer of authority

    Photo By Sgt. John Onuoha | Col. James Moyes, commander of the 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West,...... read more read more

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Story by Sgt. John Onuoha 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Training Support Battalion, 347th Regiment, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, donated school supplies to Ysleta Elementary School for charity at El Paso, Texas, Sept. 9.

    The donation is to support the community through the pandemic and to raise awareness to military installations and various communities across the country. It also marked the first time the school received charity donations from the military.

    Capt. Patrick Bickers, the commander of Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 2-347 TSBn or Task Force Trail Blazer, 5th AR BDE, said the gratification in giving back to the community inspired his team to do something generous.

    “I am at the point of tears, honestly, because I am very touched by our Soldiers who I feel do so much for our country,” said Mrs. Norma Osuna, principal of the elementary school. “For our Soldiers to take time and spend their own money on giving back to the community, it is something that really touches my heart.”

    The thoughtfulness of Soldiers who donated in support of the school was exemplary and a demonstration of the Army values.

    Osuna explained that through the hardships of the pandemic, there’s a lot of families in the community who benefit from the kindness of Soldiers.

    “It helps us build a better relationship [with the community] as we move forward into the future,” Bickers said.

    Osuna also described the emotional aspect of it and how some parents are unable to assist their kids with distance learning because they can barely provide for their families due to unemployment.

    “What I found in the kids is that this distance learning and not being able to be at school is that they miss the social aspect,” said Osuna. “They miss their friends, they miss the hugs from their teachers. We found that the kids really miss each other, and they really long to be with their friends.”

    The school also expressed their appreciation for the donations and were grateful for the Soldiers being good role models for the kids.

    “When you go back to wherever you are from,” said Osuna. “You need to always think about how you are going to give back to your community.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 17:53
    Story ID: 377816
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF Stalker transfer of authority, by SGT John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Task Force
    First Army
    U.S. Army
    Division West
    Dagger Brigade
    5th Armored Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT