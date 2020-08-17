Operation Back to School Brigade

Operation Homefront, First Sergeants, school liaisons, 17th Force Support Squadron marketing and Goodfellow leadership came together to deliver backpacks full of supplies to school-age children here, Aug. 12.



The backpacks were given via drive-through to families E-1 to E-6 who signed up Pre-K-12th grade students.



17th FSS school liaison, Theresa Goodwin said if any families did not sign up, but need school supplies, to contact her through Facebook, email, or other methods and she will take care of them.



“Today is our back to school event,” said Goodwin. “We have 100 backpacks with Operation Homefront we can deliver to families.”



Master Sgt. Luis Soto, 17th Communications Squadron first sergeant, was in charge of picking up all of the supplies for the backpacks, which the first sergeants acquired from four different locations and ensured that the materials made it safely to the drive-through.



When all 100 bags were packed, they were distributed by volunteers from across the base in a drive-through to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, Col. James Finlayson, 17th TRW vice commander, and Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander, personally assisted in handing out the school supplies to families.



Operation Back to School is an annual event by Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit, to help families prepare their children for school. Each year a new organization hosts Operation Back to School with this year being the first-ever drive-through.

