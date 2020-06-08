Goodfellow launches Diversity and Inclusion Team

The military has made great strides with diversity and inclusion, and we are making continual progress. 17th Training Wing Violence Prevention Integrator, Donna Casey, is starting a Diversity and Inclusion Team on Goodfellow; their purpose is to identify and remove any barriers that might unfairly impact our service members.



According to the Department of the Air Force, the task force is organized across five lines of effort:



- Culture and Policy



- Education, Training and Testing



- Recruiting and Accessions



- Workforce Diversity



- Aircrew Diversity



“First, we’re going to evaluate the current environment at the wing,” said Casey. “After we have identified our strengths and weaknesses, they will be assisting in developing new programs and initiatives.”



These initiatives could include new training, opportunities, events and programs to help maintain a culture of diversity.



“I hope the team will help the wing continue with our connect, grow and go mindset,” said Casey. “Through the team’s education and events, our base will connect with each other on various platforms, learn about our differences and how they make us strong. We need to celebrate our differences!”



Members of the team will interact with their unit on a personal level to learn what barriers are unfair to minorities in the military. There will also be feedback surveys available.



On the Air Force level, the task force has made a lot of changes, which include revised dress and appearance regulations and improved shaving waiver procedures. Additional training has also been created, and Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarships have been offered to minorities to increase minority representation.



The public face of the Air and Space Force is also striving to showcase all professionals equally. Chief among these is the first all-female 2nd Space Operations Squadron on Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The Air and Space Force will continue to make strides toward equality as we push into the future together as a fully integrated force.



“Clearly we have to acknowledge our Air and Space Forces are not immune from racism and the challenges of inequity. As a force that depends on unity, inclusion, and a common strength of purpose, we are committed to being better every day until all within our ranks feel a true sense of belonging that allows them to maximize their talents,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, deputy chief of staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services. “This is why we stood up the task force, to move out quickly and deliver immediate improvements for our services.”

