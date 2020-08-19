School is back, safety tips

As school starts after an extended break from spring of last year there are things to be on the lookout for. Here are some things to watch for or ways to help keep children safe.



Watch for school zones: It is easy to forget about the school zones locally after such a long break of not having to pay attention. Watch for school zones, children, and parents who may be walking to school.



Put your phone away: While driving in uniform avoid answering texts or calls or speeding through a school zone may reflect poorly on the military. Don’t be distracted by messages and calls.



Drop off and pick up: Use the designated areas, don’t just drop off and pick up across the street from the school.



Carpool: Parents can organize or find a carpool to help reduce the number of vehicles on the road.



Look out: Children can be unpredictable, slow down and look between parked cars.



School busses: Stop your vehicle when approaching at stopped school busses that are either loading or unloading students, be on the lookout for warning signs and signals. Do not proceed until the school bus resumes motion, the driver signals you to proceed, or the visual signal is no longer activated.



Lanes: If a road is only divided by a left-turning lane, drivers on both sides must stop for school buses with red flashing lights. If lanes are separated by an intervening space or physical barrier only drivers going in the same direction as the bus must stop.



Reflection: To make children more visible, have them wear reflective material during hours of darkness or near darkness.



If you have children returning to school, sit down and have an honest discussion with the hazards they may face. Talk about what they can do to stay safe. If you’d like more information to prepare your kids, the National Safety Council has a Back to School Safety checklist.



https://www.nsc.org/home-safety/seasonal-safety/back-to-school

