Army & Air Force Exchange Service Giving Away $10,000 in Prizes in Coca-Cola Celebrating Your Service Sweepstakes

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is thanking Soldiers, Airmen and their families with a chance to win $10,000 in prizes in the Coca-Cola Celebrating Your Service Sweepstakes.



Through Oct. 31, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win the grand-prize—a $5,000 Exchange gift card. One first-prize winner will receive a $2,500 Exchange gift card, and five second-place winners will each receive $500 Exchange gift cards.



“The Exchange is honored to celebrate Airmen and Soldiers and their selfless sacrifices to our Nation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With $10,000 in prizes up for grabs, this sweepstakes can truly make a difference for military shoppers who give so much to all of us.”



The sweepstakes is open to authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too, as are all disabled Veterans with in-store shopping privileges. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Seven winners will be chosen at random by Nov. 6.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



