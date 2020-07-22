919th SOW Airman helps combat COVID-19

Photo By Daniel Maffett | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Rios, a medical technician with 919th Special...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Maffett | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Rios, a medical technician with 919th Special Operations Medical Squadron, poses in front of a 919th SOMDS sign at Duke Field, Florida, June 22, 2020. The 919th Special Operations wing is helping slow the spread of COVID-19 by having Airmen sanitize areas more frequently, wear face coverings, and social distance when possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dan Maffett) see less | View Image Page

DUKE FIELD, Fla. -- The 919th Special Operations Wing is working to slow the spread of COVID-19 by increasing sanitation, implementing the use of face coverings, socially distancing when possible and bringing in some extra help to get the job done. One Airman taking on some extra work at the 919th Special Operations Medical Squadron is Tech. Sgt. Anthony Rios, a public health technician with the 919th SOMDS.



"It’s very rewarding to work at the 919th SOMDS," said Rios. "There is a lot of camaraderie here."



Rios developed procedures for reopening the fitness center and dining facilities on base. Those protocols include increased cleaning, relocation of equipment, and more limited use based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rios also reaches out to members showing signs of COVID-19 to check on how they are doing and communicates regularly with Eglin Air Force Base and Hurlburt Field’s public health offices to stay up to date on coronavirus trends in the local area.



"It’s great having Tech. Sgt. Rios available to contact members every day to give them accurate information," said Capt. Katie Saunders, the 919th SOMDS Public Health Officer. "He has been essential in providing medical oversight and education to prevent further disease spread."



Aside from helping with COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Rios helps keep members of the 919th SOW deployment ready by conducting occupational health exams, audiograms and deployment health clearances.