New York Air National Guard Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader

Photo By William Albrecht | Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson receives the New York Air National Guard...... read more read more Photo By William Albrecht | Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson receives the New York Air National Guard flag from Maj. Gen. Timothy LaBarge, commander of the New York Air National Guard, in a ceremony where Richardson took over the state command chief, New York National Guard Headquarters, Latham, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2020. Richardson takes over as the senior enlisted leader of the states' 5,600 Airmen, from retiring Command Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht) see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, N.Y. (Sept. 10, 2020) – In front of 50 socially distant friends, family and fellow Guardsmen, New York Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson took over as the top enlisted leader of the states’ 5,600 Airmen on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.



Richardson, a Schuylerville resident, takes over from Chief Master Sgt. Maureen Dooley who is retiring after 41 years of service. In this position, Richardson will serve as the advisor to Maj. Gen. Timothy LaBarge, commander of the New York Air National Guard, on issues affecting enlisted Airmen.



He previously served as the senior enlisted leader of the 109th Airlift Wing based at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York.



“I applied for this position because I believe Maj. Gen. LaBarge and I can and will have a positive impact moving the New York Air National Guard forward,” Richardson said. “I believe in myself and have a humbled confidence in my ability to lead and connect with people.”



The New York Air National Guard is located at five bases across New York and operates the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, the C-17 Globemaster III, the LC-130 ski-equipped Hercules transport, the HH-60 Pavehawk search and rescue helicopter and HC-130 search and rescue Hercules.



New York also includes the Eastern Air Defense Sector, responsible for the air defense of the United States east of the Mississippi River.



Richardson said his vision for the force is focused on Airmen by enhancing recruiting and retention efforts through professional development opportunities, as well as building a respectful, diverse and inclusive culture across the state that allows Airmen of all ranks to be heard.



He continued by saying also that he wants to “continue the transformation of all five N.Y. air wings and EADS, ensuring we are postured to meet the National Defense Strategy priorities not only now but in the distant future, creating hope, longevity and security for the N.Y. ANG enterprise.”



LaBarge said he was proud and grateful for Dooley’s service as he welcomed Richardson to the headquarters of the New York Air National Guard after he said was an exemplary tour as the 109th Airlift Wing command chief which he took in 2016.



“Chief Richardson has set the bar for the New York Air National Guard with his leadership development program,” LaBarge said. “We will continue to innovate, we will accelerate our efforts, we will survive and be better, faster, higher, stronger when we are done.”



Richardson began his Air National Guard career in 1989 with Maryland’s 175th Airlift Wing as an aircrew life support technician.



He said he joined in order to find something rewarding in life which has led to a career spanning more than 30 years so far.



“When I look back on my career, I don’t just think about why I joined, but what kept me from leaving,” Richardson said. “It was a sense of belonging and family atmosphere that you get from the Guard. No other profession makes you feel like you are an important piece of the mission.”



Taking on the latest phase of his career the day before the 19th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, he looks back on that day saying it “enhanced my motivation and inspiration to want to continue our business of protecting our nation’s interests.”



His career has taken him all over the world including deployments in support of Operation Deep Freeze to McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom.



“It has taken me to heights I did not imagine when I first joined,” Richardson said. “It has given me a voice and platform as a leader that has propelled me to the highest enlisted position in the N.Y. Air National Guard. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the ability to keep giving.”



Richardson said that non-commissioned officers should use that platform to “listen, learn then lead” in order to understand what is important to the younger generation of Airmen. Being that everyone is raised and trained differently he said, it is important to be adaptable leaders in order to be successful and motivating and inspiring younger service members.



“Best piece of advice I was given was to be yourself, trust your gut and never stop building credible relationships.”