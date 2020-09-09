Second Lady Karen Pence traveled to Hunter Army Airfield, Sept. 9, to visit Soldiers and Family members from the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield community to discuss mental health, suicide awareness and the Department of Defense programs available to military personnel and their dependents. Pence is the Lead Ambassador for PREVENTS: The President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide.

Pence was joined by DoD Deputy Secretary David Norquist; acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Pamela Powers; Dr. Elizabeth Van Winkle, executive director for the Office of Force Resiliency for the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel Readiness; Leah Esper, spouse of Secretary Mark Esper; and Stephanie Norquist, spouse of Deputy Secretary Norquist.

Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, 3rd Infantry Division commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. James McGuffey, the division’s senior enlisted advisor, and other senior military officials, welcomed the Second Lady and her distinguished party at the airfield, then held a round-table discussion on mental health support at the Hunter Club. Their discussion included personal testimonials from four Soldiers.

Following the discussion, the distinguished party viewed displays of rotary-wing aircraft and ground combat vehicles from several Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield units.

The party members concluded their visit by providing remarks to a socially-distanced audience of Soldiers, Family members, and veterans, thanking them for their service in defense of the nation and applauding their efforts in safely adapting training while building readiness throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Second Lady Pence visits Hunter, discusses Soldier mental health, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.