Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Goodfellow congratulates the Students and Rope of the Month winners

    Goodfellow congratulates the Students and Rope of the Month winners

    Photo By Senior Airman Seraiah Wolf | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Student and Rope of the Month awards are presented by the 17th Training Group leadership each month. The Student of the Month award is given to the one outstanding student from each squadron who is selected and voted for by the students and instructors of their respective squadrons. The Rope of the Month award is handed out as recognition for the rope who stands out amongst their peers. These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons and the training they receive at Goodfellow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 14:19
    Story ID: 377787
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow congratulates the Students and Rope of the Month winners, by SrA Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Student
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT