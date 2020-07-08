The Student and Rope of the Month awards are presented by the 17th Training Group leadership each month. The Student of the Month award is given to the one outstanding student from each squadron who is selected and voted for by the students and instructors of their respective squadrons. The Rope of the Month award is handed out as recognition for the rope who stands out amongst their peers. These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons and the training they receive at Goodfellow.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 09.10.2020 14:19 Story ID: 377787 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow congratulates the Students and Rope of the Month winners, by SrA Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.