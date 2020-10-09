Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBHC Kingsville Flight Medicine recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ for patient satisfaction

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Story by Dale Davis 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kingsville was recently recognized for its outstanding patient care in the Military Heath System’s Best of the Best Report.
    NBHC Kingsville’s Flight Medicine Clinic earned distinction, obtaining a 100% satisfaction rating in Primary Care Clinic customer satisfaction across the Military Health System.
    The Best of the Best Report is updated quarterly, and contains the top performing clinics, providers, and clerks & receptionists. The most recent report covers the third quarter of the fiscal year, running from April through June 2020, and is based on patient feedback received through the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) system.
    NBHC Kingsville scored a 100% satisfaction rating, and is one of just three, across the entire Military Health System, to achieve a 100% rating in the Primary Care Clinic category.
    “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication to duty and commitment to patient care that NBHC Kingsville exhibits day in and day out,” Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Commanding Officer, Capt. Eric Evans said. “Thank you to the entire NBHC Kingsville team and congratulations on a job well done. “
    JOES is the standardized customer service questionnaire used by all branches in the Military Health System and receives patient feedback through surveys sent to patients approximately 72 hours after an outpatient visit.
    The survey asks patients about care they received from a specific appointment, how the appointment was made, the provider's thoroughness, whether the patient experienced any difficulties with making an appointment and the patient's general experience at the appointment.
    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi and its Naval Branch Health Clinics located in Kingsville and Fort Worth provide ambulatory care services to more than 13,000 enrolled patients comprised of military active duty, their family members, retirees and their family members in South Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition, the command's San Antonio Detachment provides primary care services to our Navy students at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Fort Sam Houston, and case management services and medical board management to our Navy and Marine Corps Wounded, Ill and Injured Warriors at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

