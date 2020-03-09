ASN and CNIC visit SUBASE New London

GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London hosted visits from the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) for Energy, Installations and Environment and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), Aug. 25 and Sep. 3.



Assistant Secretary of the Navy Charles Williams visited SUBASE New London as part of a tour of three northeast Navy installations, the others being Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery Maine, and Naval Station Newport, in Newport, Rhode Island.



“There is no margin for failure in the submarine community, and they pave the path for success," said Williams. "Witnessing the capability of the Navy's submarine force firsthand provides me with great comfort in light of the great power competition we face."



Williams met base and Navy Team New London leadership; received a command brief and update on Energy, Installation, and Environment projects; and, toured sites relevant to that portfolio including the base waterfront and weapons compound and Naval Submarine School. He also had the opportunity to meet with U.S Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) and Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center headquartered on the base.



Throughout his visit, Williams also recognized Navy Team New London Sailors and civilians who had gone above and beyond to ensure a safe operational environment and workplace.





Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey and CNIC Force Master Chief Gregory Vidaurri visited SUBASE New London following Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. The visits to these two northeast naval installations were Lindsey’s first base tours outside of the Washington D.C. area since taking command of CNIC.

With visits to sites from the fire department’s Station 1 and security department to barracks and public-private venture housing, Lindsey and Vidaurri were introduced to how SUBASE New London currently meets its mission providing quality services and facilities in support of the Fleet, Fighters, and Families stationed here, as well as how the base is poised to meet future challenges and opportunities.

During a discussion with installation department heads, Lindsey reviewed key points from his recent command message to the CNIC enterprise and highlighted his affinity for the “Master and Commander” Russell Crowe film adapted from several Patrick O’Brian novels about a fictional Capt. Jack Aubrey during the Napoleonic Wars.



“Our Navy is at its best when we give a captain their crew, their ship, their mission and resources, sometimes not enough, and trust them to innovate and execute,” said Lindsey.



For SUBASE New London Commanding Officer, Capt. Todd. Moore, the visits by the ASN and CNIC were an excellent opportunity to highlight how the base and Navy Team New London continue to meet the mission and more even as COVID-19 mitigation measures are employed to ensure the healthy and safety of all.



“From engagements learning about the impact of our Submarine Force, our Training and Fleet operations here, and our base support and services that assist it all in happening, these senior Navy leaders departed with a significant impression of Navy Team New London,” said Moore. “The efforts of everyone on the team exemplified why SUBASE is ‘The First and Finest.’”

