Photo Essay: UH-60 Black Hawk operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with the Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment is shown Aug. 13, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. The unit also held training on post in August 2020. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army's utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Aircrews with the Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Fort McCoy from early to mid-August 2020.



Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year.



According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations.



The UH-60 also is the Army's utility tactical transport helicopter.



The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well.