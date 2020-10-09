Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: UH-60 Black Hawk operations at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews hold training at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Aircrews with the Wisconsin National Guard's 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Fort McCoy from early to mid-August 2020.

    Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year.

    According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations.

    The UH-60 also is the Army's utility tactical transport helicopter.

    The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well.

