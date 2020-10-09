A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flyover, originally scheduled for the National Football League season opener game on Sept.10, 2020, has been canceled due to low cloud cover and poor visibility.



Continuing a long-standing tradition between Team Whiteman and our community partners, the Kansas City Chiefs organization, the B-2 Spirit was slated to open the game featuring the KC Chiefs vs. the Houston Texans with a demonstration of precision air power.



The 509th Bomb Wing continues a strong legacy of partnership and will join future community events soon.



The B-2 Spirit is America’s premier strategic stealth bomber and one of the world’s most advanced aircraft. It is operated by the active-duty 509th Bomb Wing and the Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing at Whiteman AFB, Missouri, 45 miles east of Kansas City.



For all interview or media requests, contact the 509th BW Public Affairs at 660-687-5727, emailing 509bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil or by visiting www.whiteman.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2020 Date Posted: 09.10.2020 10:31 Story ID: 377758 Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KS, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flyover at Arrowhead Stadium canceled due to inclement weather, by TSgt Alexander Riedel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.