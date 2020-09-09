USS Mustin, VAQ 131 Conduct Integrated Training

SEA OF JAPAN— The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducted integrated training with the “Lancers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, Sept. 9, 2020.

An EA-18G Growler, assigned to VAQ 131, simulated electronic countermeasures against Mustin as the ship transited the Sea of Japan during the exercise.

“This training allowed the squadron to effectively train against an active target and receive feedback on electronic capabilities,” said Lt. Casey Cannon, the fire control officer onboard Mustin. “It also allowed operators onboard Mustin the opportunity to practice against electronic threats and effectively employ countermeasures.”

Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

The U.S. Navy regularly conducts operations and exercises in the Indo-Pacific to build and maintain warfighting readiness that is responsive, flexible, and honors enduring commitments to mutual defense agreements with regional allies and partners.

