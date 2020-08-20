Starry nights lead to taking flight for 100th ARW vice commander

Courtesy Photo | Col. Blaine Baker, top right, 100th Air Refueling Wing vice commander, poses for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Blaine Baker, top right, 100th Air Refueling Wing vice commander, poses for a photo with his wife and daughters at the Honorable Artillery Company in London, England, July 15, 2020. Baker arrived at RAF Mildenhall in July 2020 for his first KC-135 assignment, after previously having flown as a pilot on the C-17 Globemaster and Electronic Warfare Officer on the AC-130U Gunship. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

“As a little kid in the elementary school library, I used to get books about astronauts, which led to my interest in space, space exploration, and eventually my career in aviation,” said Col. Blaine Baker, 100th Air Refueling Wing vice commander.



“I don’t come from a military family per se, but my older sister Jill served in Desert Storm in the Army, so she’s always been my military hero. I’ve always looked up to her, and she was very influential in my path to military service,” the Walhalla, South Carolina, native remarked.



By the time he attended university at The Citadel, Baker had already decided to become a pilot but back then training slots were hard to come by; so, becoming a navigator was the perfect pathway for him to build his aviation experience before the transition to his ultimate goal.



His university was in the same town as one of the larger C-17 Globemaster bases, and as a ROTC cadet he took a tour of the C-17 and got to fly in the simulator. It inspired him even more towards that particular airframe.



“In 2001, I’d already decided that if I could be successful in the AC-130U Gunship as an Electronic Warfare Officer, I might pursue that path. On 9/11, I was a very new second lieutenant in-processing to my first operational base at Hurlburt Field, Florida. We were just getting a briefing about the base when one of the sergeants came in and said, ‘A plane has flown into the World Trade Center’ – we turned the TV on, and from that moment we knew the world had changed forever,” Baker recalled.



“This has been a long, really rewarding journey on my Air Force adventure. From being an EWO on the AC-130U, a pilot on the C-17, I’m now expanding my experience base with the critically important tanker mission,” he added. “Being at RAF Mildenhall is my first experience directly as part of the tanker mission. I’ve received fuel from KC-135s many times; now I’m getting to experience it from the other side.”



The vice commander explained that the KC-135 has a long history, and part of the reason it’s still in service is because it is so effective.



“The mission these aircraft and our Airmen fulfill every day is one of the keys to the overall success of warfighting,” he said. “What excites me most about becoming part of Team Mildenhall is the incredible Airmen and the supremely important missions conducted here.



“One of the most important things I hope to achieve is implementing the vision of the wing and the intent of the 100th ARW commander. For me, that means expediting the mission tools that our Airmen need and deserve to do their jobs, and removing any unnecessary obstacles in their path.”



Baker understands the importance of the Team Mildenhall mission, and even more so, the potential of Airmen.



“Overall, there’s nothing more gratifying than seeing personal and professional growth in our Airmen, especially as they work with a high-performing team to execute critically important missions. The memories I think of over my career are of the people, their growth, and just getting the mission done under really challenging circumstances,” Baker recalled.



Prior to coming to RAF Mildenhall, he spent a year studying at the Royal College of Defence Studies in London, which he said prepared him for his tour at RAF Mildenhall.



"The RCDS was an amazing introduction to UK culture and its diverse and vibrant people. It was incredibly rewarding, very fulfilling and really informative. Some of the relationships built there are carrying on here, and I still maintain close contact with many of the British members of the course.”



Baker described how trust is vital for any team to be successful.



“When I look back at all of the successful missions that I can remember, especially the ones that stand out, the one shared theme amongst all those teams was deep and implicit trust throughout.”



He explained that he and his family feel privileged to live in England and be stationed at RAF Mildenhall.



“From the second we got here, it’s been a very welcoming and vibrant community to be a part of – it’s just a very special place,” the vice commander remarked. “We’re looking forward to getting out and really experiencing the community and being able to connect with them.



“I’m confident our Airmen will continue to show dedication and commitment to their mission, and that they will take care of themselves and their teams,” he said. “They can also expect me to roll up my sleeves and do the mission to the best of my ability, while taking care of our teammates in the process.”