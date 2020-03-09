86th LRS Airman awarded Airlifter of the Week

Photo By Staff Sgt. Nesha Stanton | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shania Holloway, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Nesha Stanton | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shania Holloway, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial parts store journeyman, displays two coins she received from 86th Airlift Wing leadership after being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 3, 2020. Holloway was recognized for her flawless sole supply execution in support of Thracian Summer 2020, a bilateral flying deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton) see less | View Image Page

Airman 1st Class Shania Holloway, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial parts store journeyman, was recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 3, 2020, for her efforts towards the preparation and execution of aerial supply support for a flying deployment.



Holloway worked double shifts, 12-16 hour days, to log and supply aircraft parts for Thracian Summer 2020, a bilateral flying deployment.



“I’m glad my work was recognized,” the Chicago native said. “I feel like I put a lot of effort into prepping for (the flying deployment), and the actual mission itself. So, it is a good feeling for my work to be recognized on such a large scale.”



Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Love, 86 LRS flight chief, spoke highly of Holloway.



“A1C Holloway has been a stellar Airman during her time at Ramstein,” Love said. “She was hand selected as the sole supply support for a C-130J flying deployment to Bulgaria and ensured 100% accountability of assets valued at $6 million. Her actions contributed to sortie generation and the aircraft returned with zero supply discrepancies. She is a shining example of ‘Excellence In All We Do.’”



In Holloway’s off-time she enjoys reading mystery and sci-fi novels, in addition to traveling and learning about new cultures.



Two of her long-term goals are to finish her undergraduate degree to become a nurse and pursue financial investments to accumulate generational wealth.



“I don’t want to be stuck where I know so many people are in generational cycles,” Holloway said. “I don’t want to live that life for myself or my future kids. I want them to have so much better than what I’ve had.”



As Holloway sets to depart Ramstein she’ll miss her coworkers’ camaraderie and thanks her leaders for their mentorship.



“I feel like Ramstein has prepared me a lot,” Holloway said. “I am happy to have good leaders to direct me in the right path.”