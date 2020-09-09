Georgia’s State Judge Advocate Promoted to Colonel

Lieutenant Colonel Brian Bischoff, State Judge Advocate for the Georgia Department of Defense was promoted to colonel during a ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters in Marietta, Ga. Sept. 8, 2020. Bischoff was appointed to serve as the SJA by Governor Brian Kemp June 18, 2020.



“I am so proud that you could be here today to be a part of this,” said Major General Tom Carden, Georgia’s Adjutant General, in remarks preceding Bischoff’s promotion. “This is a great day for our organization and for the Bischoff family, a family defined by service and sacrifice that has given so much to our state and nation.”



A 1999 graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law, Bischoff entered military service with the Georgia Army National Guard through direct commission in 2002. Throughout his career as a judge advocate, Bischoff has served with Joint Force Headquarters, the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and 78th Troop Command in Marietta. Selected as one of the first special victims’ counsel for the National Guard in July 2014, Bischoff represented more than fifty military victims of sexual assault.



In 2018, Bischoff mobilized as the command judge advocate of the 201st Regional Support Group to Al Asad, Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Prior to his appointment as SJA in June 2020, Bischoff served as an ombudsman for the Wisconsin National Guard at the request of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. In this capacity he assisted more than 30 service members of the Wisconsin National Guard.



As the State Judge Advocate General for Georgia, Bischoff provides counsel and legal services to The Adjutant General of Georgia.

