NUWC Division Newport addresses challenges faced by working women, as part of Women’s Equality Day events

Photo By Richard Allen | Elizabeth Peimer (left) and Kendalyn Banks (right), both working mothers in the Naval...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Elizabeth Peimer (left) and Kendalyn Banks (right), both working mothers in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Corporate Research and Information Center, talk with Susan Farley (center), a contractor with McLaughlin Research Corp, during a podcast that focused on how the pandemic has exacerbated inequality in the workplace. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — A weeklong series examining women-centric issues, such as juggling childcare, schooling and working from home during a pandemic, was recently held at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport to commemorate Women’s Equality Day, an Aug. 26 celebration of the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment prohibiting the states and federal government from denying the right to vote to U.S. citizens on the basis of sex.



Division Newport’s Federal Women’s Program (FWP) representative and special emphasis program manager (SEPM) for women’s issues, Elizabeth Peimer, who also works as library director/branch head of the Corporate Research and Information Center, created the weeklong commemoration to highlight issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.



“Traditionally, Women’s Equality Day focuses on celebrating women gaining the right to vote in the United States, along with discussions about employment and pay disparity — both of which are very important issues being covered extensively throughout 2020 to celebrate the centennial of women’s suffrage,” Peimer said. “However, there are many other women’s equality issues that impact women in our workforce and their families every day that have been significantly amplified due to the pandemic, including, but not limited to: childcare and schooling; emotional labor and mental load; other economic issues such as unpaid roles like housework or eldercare; and many more. It has also compounded equality issues related to women and intersectionality for Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), transgender women and LGB women.”



The week of outreach relied on an internal social media platform, called Fusion, to reach out to Division Newport’s workforce. The FWP made use of the “Tangents” podcast with an episode focused on how the pandemic has exacerbated inequality. The episode featured Peimer and library co-worker, Kendalyn Banks, who both are working mothers.



“There’s just a lot of guilt with being home all the time with your kids … they kind of get exasperated with you and you end up spending a lot of your time with them because you feel bad for them. You guilt yourself into putting yourself in second place and that’s when things fall apart,” said Peimer.



“The not feeling alone when you’re in isolation is so extremely important,” Banks added. “It’s embedded in us to keep work and home separate and not talk about your personal struggles.”



To that point, the week also included a Fusion chat that brought together the workforce to discuss their challenges and share their ideas for managing work and home tasks.



“This was an opportunity for us all to share our concerns and stories to help others, but also for the workforce to hear that they are not alone and feel supported,” Peimer said.



Peimer began the chat by asking, “How are you managing emotional labor and unpaid labor in your personal life during the pandemic?”



The audience responses included prioritizing tasks and trying to find time for self-care.



“Maxiflex is the only way that this situation works for our family!” Jennifer O’Leary said. “Just keep going, keep going — that has been my mantra.”



O’Leary, an engineer who is currently on an 18-month rotational assignment with the Deputy Technical Director Department, is a mother of three young children. She finds the chat rooms full of tips for working parents, from ideas about meal planning to information on home-schooling resources.



Maxiflex is a flexible work schedule that contains core hours on fewer than 10 workdays in the biweekly pay period and in which a full-time government employee may, within the limits established for the organization:



vary their start and end time each workday,

vary the total number of hours worked each workday,

split their schedule up to three times in one workday, and/or

vary the total number of hours worked each week

“Other industries are already seeing an increasing number of women leaving the workforce,” Peimer noted. “What can the command do to prevent this from occurring? What are the top things you think our organization can do to retain women?”



Suggestions included more all-hands communication from some of the women in leadership at Division Newport and maintaining maxiflex hours beyond the pandemic restrictions.



In an effort to make resources widely available, Research Commons, an internal website, now offers a compilation of information organized by childcare and schooling; BIPOC and queer women; federal employee salary differences; unpaid labor; emotional labor and mental load; and telework.



For her part, Cassandra Tompkins, an engineer in Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, started a “Story Circles” series on Fusion that highlights current topics related to women, including wage gaps, transgender issues, race issues, and why gender equality is good for everyone.



“I searched online to find appropriate stories that touched upon these issues, whether to illustrate them or have a call to action to address them,” Tompkins said. “Some stories, like the one that kicked off the week, sought to call out to all genders as gender equality is a win-win for everyone, as spoken from a male perspective. There were topics like pay inequality and unpaid roles that were also shared. I put together a playlist on YouTube that contains the videos that captured my interest most.”



To view the playlist, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7n9IOH0NvyY&list=PL0Jha3cjUqydGnJyEKvvew8I6fdrn-Q0I



Throughout the week, Peimer also posted to Division Newport’s internal communication platform on a variety of women’s topics.



“With so many of us teleworking, the traditional support networks we all relied upon in the workplace have become less effective,” Peimer said. “It was very rewarding to make so many new connections throughout the workforce (a rarity while teleworking), and I gathered many new tips and tricks to manage my own work life situation. The week of outreach did put a bit of strain on my work-home balance, but it was worth the effort to let women know we are not alone. We need more women willing to stand up and support these types of efforts. The FWP and SEPM rotations for 2021 will be advertised this fall and it is a great way to get involved and build upon past efforts.”



