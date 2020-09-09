Border Collie Keeps Migratory Birds at Bay

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Ellie, a border collie assigned to Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 near Sallisaw,...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Ellie, a border collie assigned to Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 near Sallisaw, Oklahoma, protects critical infrastructure by keeping protected birds at bay. Ellie prevents tens of thousands of pounds of bird poop from building up at Robet S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15. see less | View Image Page

In 2016, Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 had a problem, a poop problem.

Each fall and winter, thousands of double-breasted cormorants depart the cool summer clime of our neighbors to the north and fly south to Oklahoma where winters are more amenable to their temperate disposition.

Voracious fish-eaters, they roost on infrastructure near waters flush with fish, hunting, consuming and discharging fecal matter all over critical infrastructure.

The poop was so deep that the staff at Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 welcomed the spring by dawning personal protective equipment to clean their workplace. They sprayed down the concrete and metal surfaces and used shovels and scrub brushes to remove tens of thousands of pounds of the fowls’ foul leavings from the concrete walkways.

“The last year we had to clean the structure, the labor cost was $20,000,” said Jeremy Philpot, Lock Operator, Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15.



Deck hands aboard barges navigating the Arkansas River aboard tows complained to the lock and dam staff that the described the smell of bird excrement as breathtaking.



“The smell was overwhelming. When tows were locking through the deck hands were telling us that the ammonia smell was nearly unbearable,” said Philpot.



The spillway below Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam 15 makes an excellent scouting location for birds seeking marine meals. Spillways are rich in oxygen as water churns and bubbles while passing through tainter gates, and that means spillways are rich in fish. And that means dams can be rich with Cormorants during the right time of year.



The staff tried numerous ideas from noise making devices that simulated gunfire, to metal tines that were supposed to keep the birds from roosting on the structure, all with only minimal or temporary effectiveness the staff at the lock and dam turned to the Corps of Engineers’ Engineering Research and Development Center.



“ERDC suggested we introduce a predator to keep the birds away,” Philpot said.



The Tulsa District leased Ellie for six months on a trial basis with an option to purchase her.



“She did so well over that six months that it was a no-brainer to buy her,” said Philpot. “We’ll get some light spots here and there but nothing like before.”



Ellie usually spends her summers at the Chicago Harbor Lock, which is operated by the Chicago District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With milder summers, the Chicago District has a nesting problem. Travelling to Chicago keeps Ellie on her game and benefits both the Tulsa District and the Chicago District.



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak veterinarians advised against sending Ellie to Chicago. She spent the summer getting refresher training to prevent her from becoming complacent.