Indiana Army National Guard recruiting battalion gets new leadership

The change of command ceremony for the Indiana Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion took place today at Indiana National Guard headquarters at Stout Field. Lt. Col. Andy Zartman now commands the soldiers who are charged with ensuring that the Indiana Army National Guard maintains its readiness levels at approximately 11,000 citizen-soldiers led ultimately by Indiana's Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles.



“Andy is going to take the helm of recruiting command … he is very passionate about what he does,” Lyles said. “He understands the strategic impact of strength and our recruiting efforts.”



Zartman takes the reins of the battalion from Lt. Col. Adam Tscherne, who has been in command since April 2019.



The battalion encompasses not only Army National Guard recruiters across the state, but also the recruit sustainment program that prepares newly enlisted soldiers for the rigor of basic combat training and their National Guard careers.



A combat veteran serving in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, Zartman has served in units throughout the state with the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Working in operations roles and various command positions, he has led units through a variety of training exercises and environments. He most recently served as the commander of 1st Squadron, 152nd Cavalry Regiment, the sole cavalry unit in the Indiana National Guard.



Through his career, Zartman has earned the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Ranger Tab, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Pathfinder Badge, Air Assault Badge and Silver Spurs with 1st Squadron, 152nd Cavalry Regiment in 2019.



Zartman is supported by his wife Stacie, and their three children; Ellie, Isaac and Levi.



The event was livestreamed via the Indiana National Guard’s Facebook page.



