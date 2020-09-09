Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Reapers from Holloman AFB Conduct Exercise in California

    Members from Holloman Air Force Base pose with a satellite earth terminal subsystem......

    POINT MUGU NAWC, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Collette Brooks 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The 49th Wing deployed MQ-9 Reaper assets and approximately 40 personnel to Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Ca., to participate in Exercise Agile Reaper for three weeks in Sep.

    This routine training exercise is a significant movement of MQ-9s and will introduce overwater training for improvement of student quality and master instructor development.

    Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the 49th WG maintains a ready force and this exercise demonstrates the ability to rapidly mobilize assets and personnel in any environment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020 15:11
    Story ID: 377709
    Location: POINT MUGU NAWC, CA, US 
