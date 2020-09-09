The 49th Wing deployed MQ-9 Reaper assets and approximately 40 personnel to Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Ca., to participate in Exercise Agile Reaper for three weeks in Sep.
This routine training exercise is a significant movement of MQ-9s and will introduce overwater training for improvement of student quality and master instructor development.
Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the 49th WG maintains a ready force and this exercise demonstrates the ability to rapidly mobilize assets and personnel in any environment.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2020 15:11
|Story ID:
|377709
|Location:
|POINT MUGU NAWC, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MQ-9 Reapers from Holloman AFB Conduct Exercise in California, by SrA Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT