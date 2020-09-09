158th Fighter Wing selects next Command Chief

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -- On Friday, September 11, 2020, members of the Vermont Air National Guard will be joined by Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard, to officially recognize an assumption of authority ceremony for the incoming Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Stebbins.



Chief Master Sgt. Stebbins will officially assume the title of command chief of the 158th Fighter Wing following the retirement of Chief Master Sgt. Darin Mauzy, who retired on August 9, 2020. Mauzy dedicated over 25 years of honorable, selfless service to the state, the Air National Guard and the Air Force. Throughout the years Mauzy has received numerous accolades and awards. Not only did he work with the Air Force Thunderbirds, he also worked numerous plans and programs to solidify the Vermont Air National Guard to become the first Air Guard Base to receive the F-35A Lightning II.



This is a traditional military ceremony representing the formal assumption of authority as the senior enlisted member of the wing. Stebbins is a local resident of Colchester and has served 29 years in the Air Force. He is looking forward to serving in his new position as command chief for the 158th Fighter Wing.



“I am humbled and honored to serve alongside the Airmen of the world’s premier fighter wing,” commented Stebbins. “Our Airmen are the finest the Air Force has to offer. I want to instill in them the sense of belonging, inclusion, and fulfillment. Our command team will work hard for each and every one of them and afford them the same opportunities that we were given.”



Stebbins states he is ready to start serving as the wing commander’s primary advisor on operational effectiveness, professional development, readiness, training, utilization, health, morale and welfare of the over 900 enlisted Airmen of the Vermont Air National Guard.



Col. David Shevchik Jr., commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, announced Stebbins’ selection and shared this message with members of the organization.



“Chief Stebbins brings a diverse background and skill set to this position where he most recently served as the Mission Support Group Superintendent,” said Shevchik. “He is a passionate, mission focused leader who will ensure the continued development of the most professional and ready Airmen in the Air Force.”



