Army & Air Force Exchange Service Partners with DoDEA to Help Kids Return to School Safely

Courtesy Photo | Mr. Toshiro Sakumoto, an Army & Air Force Exchange Service tractor trailer driver at the Okinawa Distribution center, delivers sanitizing and personal protective equipment to Bob Hope Primary School in Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

DALLAS – With more than 75% of students who attend Department of Defense Education Activity schools across the world returning to in-person instruction, maximizing back-to-school safety has been a team effort.



The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and DoDEA started coordinating in early March for the meal program and the delivery of personal protective equipment in August to students and teachers to protect the health and safety of the families of the Nation’s Warfighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The Exchange is honored to go the extra mile for our military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “There’s a personal connection of wanting to do this because it's the right thing for our children.”



Through coordination between DoDEA and the DoD’s largest retailer, $1.6 million in personal protective and sanitizing equipment was shipped to 190 schools and seven administrative locations in the Pacific, Europe and continental United States. Equipment included face masks, gloves, floor decals, hand sanitizers, dispensers and more.



"The Exchange's support allowed schools to open safely and on time," said Jerry David, DoDEA chief of logistics. "The partnership between DoDEA and the Exchange goes beyond PPE--they've become an essential supplier for high-quality, affordable cleaning and sanitizing products that keep our schools safe and healthy for military-connected students."



Despite the demand for cleaning wipes and masks, the Exchange accommodated DoDEA’s budget and PPE needs by working with 14 suppliers to ensure the fastest shipment possible to Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps installations worldwide.



Until COVID-19 threat subsides, the Exchange is doing its part to ensure the health and safety of servicemembers and their families to keep the mission going.



“The Exchange is working with schools to replenish supplies online or through our stores that are conveniently located on the installations,” Osby said. “These collaborative efforts within the DoD will help the military commands and the community operate successfully day in and day out.”