Psychological First Aid can protect providers in the long race against COVID-19

Five months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we Military Health System providers are still running a race alongside our patients. It’s our job to help as many patients as possible make it to the finish line. To do that, we must have the stamina to cross with them.



Under these circumstances, MHS mental health and behavioral health providers play a crucial role. A powerful tool we can use to help our medical colleagues, in all fields protect themselves and maintain readiness through self-care, is Psychological First Aid. With PFA, we can not only improve self-care for individuals and care teams, but also help MHS leaders implement principles to encourage self-care throughout their organizations.



More Than a Marathon



Our No. 1 priority as MHS providers is to maintain force readiness. We must remember that, as part of that force, if we don’t take care of ourselves when we need it, we can’t give patients the best possible care when they need it. The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the truth of this maxim – and the challenges of practicing it – more than ever.



When pandemic response started, I compared it to running a marathon, not a sprint (https://go.usa.gov/xfGtc). That advice still holds. Keeping a long-term mindset is essential to enduring difficulties in the moment. It also fuels finding new ways to adapt and prepare for whatever comes next, for as long as it takes to get through it.



With marathons, though, you know the route to success and roughly when it will end, and we know neither yet with COVID-19. That prospect is daunting, no doubt about it. With our memories fresh from the initial wave of cases and knowing more – perhaps many more – could be incoming, how do we maintain the mental and emotional stamina to continue?



Psychological First Aid



Fortunately, many evidence-based tools and best practices are available to encourage self-care and address acute response to trauma from disasters. One of the most potentially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic is the VA National Center for PTSD’s PFA training (https://go.usa.gov/xfGtr).



MHS providers can more effectively practice self-care in environments that support them both physically and psychologically. Creating and maintaining such environments requires proactive involvement of organizational leadership. MHS mental health and behavioral health providers should become familiar with PFA so they can coach organizational leaders on its value and effective implementation.



PFA-Enabled Leadership



The first step for leaders using PFA is to assess the level of distress and barriers to self-care for their organizations (https://go.usa.gov/xfGtc). For each of PFA’s five basic principles, organizational leaders should ask themselves the following questions:

1. Safety – Does everyone in the organization have a physically and emotionally safe environment? If not, what do I need to do to provide one?

2. Calming – How am I personally serving as a role model to promote calm within the organization?

3. Self- and Community Efficacy – How am I reminding others they have the individual and collective strength to partially control their environment? If our people think things are too out of control for them to make a difference, how can the organization adapt to restore their confidence?

4. Connectedness – How am I brainstorming with my team to find creative ways to provide formal and informal social support to show everyone has each other’s back? How am I promoting open communication that cultivates trust, a sense of community and willingness to work through hard challenges together?

5. Hope – How do I provide encouragement and hope for our people when they feel overwhelmed? How do I remind them that the current uncertainty and difficulties are not permanent and will end?



The answers to these questions will depend on the specific needs of each organization. Ultimately, the goal is to create a culture encouraging provider self-care while ensuring patients get the care they need.



Self-Care as a Mission Priority



PFA encourages every provider to take care of themselves and take the lead when needed to support a culture of self-care for their teams and organizations. By actively promoting self-care as a mission priority and enabling it through PFA, organizations at all MHS tiers would improve their ability to maintain force readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Organizational leaders could proactively check in with front-line personnel to learn what is happening, and directly ensure that those personnel get the support, equipment and services they need – whether from their own organization or a partnering one.



PFA and Self-Care Resources



The VA offers many excellent PFA resources, including:

• VA PFA Mobile app: https://go.usa.gov/xfGtg (iOS only)

• VA PFA Manual: https://go.usa.gov/xfGzn

• VA PFA Manual handouts: https://go.usa.gov/xfVre



The Defense Health Agency (DHA) also has many evidence-based resources to promote provider self-care. One of the most timely and targeted examples is the DHA Provider Resilience Toolkit (https://go.usa.gov/xfGtb), which includes:

• DHA Provider Resilience app

• DHA Virtual Hope Box app

• DHA Breathe 2 Relax app

• DHA Military Meditation Coach podcast



Finally, don’t forget to look after yourself and rely on your own support networks. As we adjust to this new way of life, we must work together to establish new habits and practices to protect each other. That way, we can continue to provide quality care to our patients, as we run once more into the COVID-19 breach – as many times and for as long as we must.



Kelly Blasko, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and the lead for mobile health clinical integration at the Defense Health Agency Connected Health branch.

