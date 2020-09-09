Wings of Destiny fly to Hohenfels for month-long exercise

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army aviators from 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army aviators from 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare to move from Illesheim, Germany, to Hohenfels, Germany, to participate in CBR XIV at the Joint Multinational Readiness center, September 9, 2020. The brigade moved over XX total aircraft, including AH-64E Apache, CH-47 Chinook, and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to provide aerial support during the month-long exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote) see less | View Image Page

ILLESHEIM, Germany – U.S. Army aviators from 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) moved more than 30 AH-64E, CH-46 Chinook and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and approximately 400 Soldiers from Illesheim, Germany, to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, September 9.



JMRC is the only Army Combat Training Center outside the continental U.S. It provides a myriad of indispensable capabilities to the U.S. Army, our European allies and other partners, and can tailor exercises and operational environments based on the needs and requirements of the training audience.



The 101st CAB moved to the readiness center to participate in Combined Resolve XIV, a multinational training exercise designed to practice interoperability between the U.S. and it’s allies and partners.



“The Wings of Destiny bring several capabilities that multiply our forces’ lethality and ability to quickly respond to threats with decisive action,” said Col. Travis Habhab, commander of the 101st CAB. “Our pilots, crew chiefs and support teams are among the best in the world and are ready to stand up to fight and win around the world to protect what matters.”



The Apache is the U.S. Army’s primary attack helicopter. It is a quick-reacting, airborne weapon system that can fight in close proximity to destroy, disrupt or delay enemy forces using Hellfire missiles, 30MM M230 chain-guns and Hydra 70 rockets, making it an ideal companion to provide overwatch to troops moving over the ground.



The Chinook is one of the biggest heavy-lift helicopters in the world and can be used to quickly transport personnel, tactical vehicles, large artillery weapons and other military equipment. The twin-rotor helicopter sports two turbine engines that produce nearly 5,000 horsepower apiece that can drive it to roughly 200 miles per hour to transport over 50 troops and lift over 20,000 lbs.



The Black Hawk can perform a wide array of missions, including the tactical transport of troops, electronic warfare, and aeromedical evacuation.



The 101st is a highly mobile, versatile and lethal aviation brigade that is trained to operate in any environment to quickly and decisively respond to crises. In addition to ensuring that U.S. Soldiers are prepared to quickly respond to crises, training with NATO and allied partners in international exercises strengthens our ability to work together and communicate as a cohesive team.



In order to ensure that Soldiers and allies remain safe from COVID-19, training exercises in Europe have been modified to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus using a combination of quarantine

periods, face masks and social distancing.



