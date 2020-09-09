Just landed: 86 AW arrives for Stolen Cerberus VII

ELEFSIS AIR BASE, Greece – Airmen and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, will participate in a bilateral training event with the Hellenic air force during Stolen Cerberus VII, a multilateral training mission at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, from Sept. 8-20. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Ramstein AB, Germany, and Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, will also participate. This exercise is designed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities among allied armed forces through realistic, joint air operation scenarios. It also enhances readiness and demonstrates our shared commitment to a peaceful, stable and secure Europe.

