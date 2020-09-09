Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just landed: 86 AW arrives for Stolen Cerberus VII

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater | Operation Stolen Cerberus VII participants depart a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft...... read more read more

    ELEFSIS AIR BASE, GREECE

    09.09.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    ELEFSIS AIR BASE, Greece – Airmen and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, will participate in a bilateral training event with the Hellenic air force during Stolen Cerberus VII, a multilateral training mission at Elefsis Air Base, Greece, from Sept. 8-20. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Ramstein AB, Germany, and Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, will also participate. This exercise is designed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities among allied armed forces through realistic, joint air operation scenarios. It also enhances readiness and demonstrates our shared commitment to a peaceful, stable and secure Europe.

